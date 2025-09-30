Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Advance Booking: Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor film sells 9200 tickets in National Chains

After Baby John, Varun Dhawan is returning to the big screens with Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. The romantic comedy drama, directed by Shashank Khaitan of Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania fame, is recording a decent pre-bookings.

Based on the data at 11 PM (September 29), Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari has registered around 9200 admissions in the top two national chains- PVR Inox and Cinepolis- for the opening day. The movie sold around 7500 tickets in PVR Inox and 1700 admits in Cinepolis.

With two days still in hand for the release, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is expected to close its advance booking with somewhere close to 50,000 admissions.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari targets Rs 10 crore start

Bankrolled by Dharma Productions, the Varun Dhawan movie is expected to open in the vicinity of Rs 10.50 crore to Rs 12.50 crore, depending on how the spot bookings are. If it manages to impress the audience, it will see an instant boost in the occupancy in the evening and night shows.

Though a Varun Dhawan film must open better than this, however, one must note that things have changed drastically in the post-pandemic times. The fate of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari will not only be important for Varun but also for Dharma Productions. Moreover, the box office performance of the upcoming family entertainer will determine whether today's audience is still open for movies in this space or not.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari to clash with Kantara: Chapter 1

Co-starring Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf, and Maniesh Paul, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is all set to clash with Rishab Shetty's Pan-India release, Kantara: Chapter 1. While the Shashank Khaitan directorial is expected to open below than Kantara, it might surprise with its growth over the weekend.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

