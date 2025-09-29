5 Photos: Ranbir Kapoor attends Durga Puja pandal in North Bombay with Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji

Ranbir Kapoor turned 43 on Sunday, September 28. The actor greeted his fans by doing a live session on Instagram. And today, the actor was spotted at Sarbojanin Durga Puja in North Bombay.

Ranbir Kapoor attends Sarbojanin Durga Puja, poses with Ayan Mukerji

Wearing a blue, shimmering kurta over a white trouser pyjama, Ranbir Kapoor looked absolutely charming and elegant at the pandal. His look blended tradition with a lovely personality in an effortless style, capturing the spirit of Durga Puja. The actor completed his look with a classic watch in his hand.

Ranbir Kapoor went straight to Durga Ji's idol and sat beneath, folding his hands to offer his prayers. After taking blessings, the actor waved at the paps. He was later joined by Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji, with whom he posed for the camera. While Kajol and Rani were nowhere to be seen, Tanisha Mukerji posed for a group pic with RK. It’s a yearly ritual he visits with Alia.

Ranbir Kapoor greeted and met with fans

Last seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal, Ranbir Kapoor received a warm welcome from the crowd. He greeted them back, shook hands with some of the lucky ones present at the pandal. While fans were going gaga over him, he posed with them and clicked a group picture.

Ranbir Kapoor's work front

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor will next be seen in Love and War, a Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial. The movie also stars Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal. Moreover, he is playing the divine role of Lord Rama in Namit Malhotra and Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana. The actor has already wrapped the shoot of the first part, which is slated for release on Diwali 2026.

The actor also has Dhoom 4 with YRF, Animal Park with Sandeep Reddy Vanga, and Brahmastra 2 with Ayan Mukerji in the pipeline.

