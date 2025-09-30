Box Office: Leonardo DiCaprio's One Battle After Another debuts with USD 22.4 million in opening weekend

Leonardo DiCaprio starrer One Battle After Another, directed by Paul Thomas Anderson, debuted with USD 22.40 million in its 3-day weekend haul. Besides its domestic collection, the movie earned USD 26.1 million in international markets, bringing its global cumulative total to USD 48.50 million.

The Leonardo movie grossed USD 8.90 million on its opening day, with USD 3.1 million coming from paid previews. It further witnessed a 32 percent spike over its Day 1 of USD 5.8 million, excluding previews, and collected USD 7.7 million. The movie then recorded a 24 percent drop on Sunday and collected USD 5.8 million, matching the numbers of Friday at the domestic box office.

One Battle After Another to emerge as the highest grosser of Paul Thomas Anderson

Although it's not an impressive start for a USD 130 million budgeted movie, it is reasonable considering an original film with an R-rating and a 3-hour runtime from an auteur filmmaker. The political action drama turned out to be Paul Thomas Anderson's second-highest-grossing movie in its opening weekend. It is expected to emerge as the highest grosser of Paul Thomas Anderson's career next week. Currently, There Will Be Blood (2027) is holding the top spot with USD 40.2 million at the domestic box office.

One Battle After Another remained lower than Napoleon (2024), Killers Of The Flower Moon (2023), and Civil War (2023) in its opening weekend. For the record, Napoleon collected USD 20.6 million in its opening weekend in the US, Killers Of The Flower Moon debuted with USD 23.3 million, and Civil War grossed USD 25.5 million in the opening weekend.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Lokah Chapter 1 Becomes Biggest Malayalam Film of All Time in India Surpassing Manjummel Boys