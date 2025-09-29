Fallout? Deepika Padukone and Farah Khan unfollow each other after Om Shanti Om director's 8-hour shift digs

Deepika Padukone and Farah Khan have unfollowed each other on Instagram. This comes after Farah Khan took several digs at Deepika Padukone's ‘8-hour shift’ demand recently. Interestingly, Farah Khan launched Deepika Padukone in Om Shaanti Om as the lead heroine. They later collaborated on Happy New Year.

Over the years, the two have maintained a friendly bond with each other. However, the recent Instagram activity is hinting towards a possible fallout. An official confirmation on the same is awaited. Farah Khan has not only unfollowed Deepika Padukone but also Ranveer Singh. However, the Dhurandhar actor is still following her. Take a look:

Farah Khan indirectly took digs at Deepika Padukone's 8-hour workday demand

Farah Khan is very active on YouTube these days. She has been seen taking digs at Deepika Padukone's 8-hour workday demand in her multiple vlogs. When she visited Radhikka Madan's house, the Angrezi Medium actress recalled her first audition. To which Farah asked whether he is also an 8-hour person. “You didn’t have an 8-hour shift, I am guessing?" Farah asked. Responding to the same, Radhikka replied, “56 hours non-stop or 48 hours non-stop.” Farah went on to add that she, too, did not support the 8-hour work shift concept.

In another instance, Farah's cook Dilip asked her when Deepika Padukone would arrive on their vlog. To which Farah joked, “Jiss din tu gaon jaayega naa uss din aayegi (the day you go to your village)." She further added, “Deepika Padukone ab sirf 8 ghanta shoot karti hai, usko show pe aane ka time nahi hai (She now shoots only for 8 hours, she doesn’t have time to come to our show).”

More recently, when the Main Hoon Naa director visited Rohit Saraf's house, the Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari actor revealed that it was the first time his mother appeared on camera. Farah quipped, “Haan itna time toh Deepika Padukone ne nahi lagaya mujhe haan bolne mein (Deepika Padukone did not take that much time to say yes to me.)”

