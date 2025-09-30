Kantara: Chapter 1 (Hindi) Advance Booking: Rishab Shetty starrer sells 15500 tickets in top National Chains, 2 days before release

Rishab Shetty is all set to return to the big screens with Kantara: Chapter 1 in the lead role. The much-awaited movie is releasing in cinemas this Gandhi Jayanti. Its advance booking opened on September 28, four days prior to the release.

As of 11 PM, September 29, Kantara: Chapter 1 sold around 15,000 tickets in the top two national chains—PVR Inox and Cinepolis — for the opening day. PVR Inox is leading the ticket sales by recording around 12000 admissions, while the remaining 3000 were sold by Cinepolis.

Kantara: Chapter 1 targets Rs 20 crore start

Bankrolled by Hombale Films, the advance booking of Kantara: Chapter 1 is decent. With two days still in hand, the movie has the potential to clock a banger pre-sales. Based on the hype and advance sales, Kantara: Chapter 1 is on track for a Rs 20 crore start in Hindi, depending on how the walk-ins and the spot bookings are on the opening day. Given the holiday factor, the walk ups are expected to be strong for Kantara: Chapter 1.

It will be a fair debut at the box office in Hindi. However, it will be the word-of-mouth which will play a major role in make or break for the movie. If Kantara: Chapter 1 manages to receive a superlative reception, it will see a solid growth over the weekend.

Kantara: Chapter 1 clashes with Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari

Co-starring Rukmini Vasanth and Gulshan Devaiah, Kantara: Chapter 1 is all set to clash with Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor starrer Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. It will be interesting to see how the Rishab Shetty starrer performs against the Hindi film, backed by Dharma Productions.

For the uninitiated, Kantara: Chapter 1 is a prequel to Kantara: The Legend, which was released in 2022. The prequel has the pressure of living up to the expectations, set by the original part.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Lokah Chapter 1 Becomes Biggest Malayalam Film of All Time in India Surpassing Manjummel Boys