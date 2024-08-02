Bigg Boss OTT 3 Grand Finale: Shehnaaz Gill sends video message for Ranvir Shorey; mentions he'll receive lot of work post-show

And the day is finally here! Bigg Boss OTT 3's season is all set to conclude. The grand finale of the season has begun and is getting quite entertaining. The episode started with contestants getting to meet their close ones. While Sana Makbul, Sai Ketan Rao, Naezy, and Kritika Malik met their close ones, Ranvir Shorey received a special surprise from Shehnaaz Gill.

Ranvir Shorey was called into the confession room, where a clip of Shehnaaz Gill's video message was shown to him. The Bigg Boss 13 finalist motivated him and gave him a special message. She told him that he would get a lot of work post-show and also quipped that he would get a lot of ration, including eggs, chicken, and mutton. For the uninitiated, Ranvir Shorey was always worried about ration throughout the show.

Take a look at a recent promo of Bigg Boss OTT 3 here:

Ranvir Shorey was moved by Shehnaaz Gill's gesture and thanked her for the support. For all those who came in late, this is not the first time Gill has extended her support to Ranvir Shorey. Previously, Gill sent Shorey designer clothes.

While Ranvir received Gill's motivating video, Sana Makbul and Kritika Malik met their respective mothers, Naezy met his father, and Sai Ketan Rao met his special friend Shivangi Khedkar.

Advertisement

The grand finale episode is speculated to be extremely fiery as Anil Kapoor will yet again address the controversy between Armaan Malik and Vishal Pandey, wherein the duo try to defend themselves.

The top 5 finalists of the show are Ranvir Shorey, Kritika Malik, Naezy, Sai Ketan Rao, and Sana Makbul. It will be exciting to see who lifts the winner's trophy.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates from the entertainment world.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss OTT 3 Grand Finale Promo: Anil Kapoor dances on Nach Punjaban; Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor to grace show