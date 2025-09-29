2 movies releasing in theaters this week (October 2): Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari and Kantara: Chapter 1

Last week was a spectacular treat for Bollywood fans, delivering highly anticipated releases like Akshay Kumar’s Jolly LLB 3 and Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, and Vishal Jethwa’s Homebound. Proving that the movie marathon is far from over, this week promises another major lineup of must-watch films. Scroll down to check out the upcoming releases!

1. Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari

Cast: Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Rohit Saraf, Sanya Malhotra

Director: Shashank Khaitan

Language: Hindi

Genre: Romantic Comedy

Runtime: 2 hours 15 minutes

Release date: 2 October 2025

Going by the trailer of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, the story is about two individuals who unite to win their exes back, who are getting married. Sunny (Varun Dhawan) faces rejection from Ananya (Sanya Malhotra) after he proposes to her. Tulsi (Janhvi Kapoor), too, is facing heartbreak of her own when Vikram (Rohit Saraf) refuses to marry her. Ananya and Vikram are getting hitched, but Sunny and Tulsi decide to team up and stage a fake relationship—pretending to be a couple so that Ananya and Vikram feel jealous. However, confusion arises when Suuny and Tulsi get closer to each other.

2. Kantara: Chapter 1

Cast : Rishab Shetty, Rukmini Vasanth as Kanakavathi, Jayaram, Gulshan Devaiah, Pramod Shetty, Rakesh Poojari, Prakash Thuminad, Deepak Rai Panaje, Hariprashanth M G, Shaneel Gautham, Naveen Bondel

Director : Rishab Shetty

Language : Original in Kannada, with dubbed versions in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Bengali

Genre : Mythological/ Folklore

Runtime : 2 hours 48 minutes

Release date: 2 October 2025

Kantara: Chapter 1 is the prequel to the superhit Kantara. This film is set during the Kadamba dynasty in ancient coastal Karnataka, many centuries before the events of Kantara. It explores the origin of spiritual/mythological lore introduced in the original, especially around divine guardianship of the land and the rituals tied to Bhuta Kola (also called Daiva Kola / Bhoota Kola), including gods/deities like Pan̄jurli Daiva and Guliga Daiva.

Rishab Shetty plays a character with mythic strength — a protector / tribal leader (sometimes referred to in reports as a Naga Sadhu with supernatural or divine elements) who stands up against oppression and embodies the land’s spiritual voice.

Which movie are you watching?

