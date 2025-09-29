Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Day 11: Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi's courtroom dramedy continues downward spiral, nets Rs 2.50 crore

Jolly LLB 3, starring Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi in the lead roles, is performing decently at the box office. The courtroom comedy drama, directed by Subhash Kapoor, recorded another drop on the second Monday today, after a reasonable second weekend.

The movie debuted with Rs 12.50 crore and wrapped its opening week at Rs 71.25 crore. It further entered the second weekend by minting Rs 3.65 crore on the second Friday, followed by Rs 7 crore on the second Saturday and Rs 6.50 crore on the second Sunday. Its business was significantly affected by the India vs Pakistan cricket match on Sunday.

Jolly LLB 3 nets Rs 2.50 crore on 2nd Monday, cume hits Rs 91 crore

Bankrolled by Star Studios, Jolly LLB 3 dropped on the second Monday as expected. It earned Rs 2.50 crore today, taking the total cume to Rs 90.90 crore net at the Indian box office. The movie is now crawling towards the Rs 100 crore mark. Going by the latest trends, the movie is expected to wind up its second week somewhere around Rs 96 crore to Rs 98 crore. It will hit the century mark in its third weekend.

How far the movie will go from there will depend on the box office reception of Gandhi Jayanti weekend releases- Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari and Kantara: Chapter 1.

The box office performance of Jolly LLB 3 is neither good nor bad. To become a Clean Hit, it needs to score at least Rs 150 crore, which looks impossible to achieve now. The courtroom comedy drama will have to settle for an average verdict.

Box office collections of Jolly LLB 3 are as follows:

Day Box Office 1 Rs 12.50 crore 2 Rs 19 crore 3 Rs 19.75 crore 4 Rs 5 crore 5 Rs 6.50 crore 6 Rs 4.50 crore 7 Rs 4.00 crore 8 Rs 3.65 crore 9 Rs 7.00 crore 10 Rs 6.50 crore (est.) 11 Rs 2.50 crore (est.) Total Rs 90.90 crore (est.)

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Lokah Chapter 1 Becomes Biggest Malayalam Film of All Time in India Surpassing Manjummel Boys