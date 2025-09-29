After becoming the highest grossing Malayalam film of all time worldwide, Lokah Chapter One - Chandra has taken the crown domestically as well. The Kalyani Priyadarshan - Naslen starrer grossed Rs. 5.50 crore approx in its fifth weekend, taking its total to Rs. 170.25 crore and pushing it past Manummel Boys.

Additionally, the film has grossed USD 14.10 million (Rs. 124.75 crore) overseas, bringing its worldwide total to Rs. 295 crore. It is set to become the first Malayalam film ever to cross the Rs. 300 crore mark in the coming days.

In Kerala, Lokah has grossed Rs. 111.20 crore, making it the second-biggest film ever in the state, just behind Thudarum (Rs. 118.90 crore). The film is on course to challenge for the top spot, depending on its performance next week. Beyond Kerala, it has performed superbly in Tamil Nadu, where it is headed for a Rs. 25 crore finish. Karnataka and the Telugu states have also contributed well, with nearly Rs. 15 crore each. There was also a Hindi dubbed version, but that didn’t find much patronage; Mollywood films almost never do.

The Highest Grossing Malayalam Films in India are as follows:

Rank Title Year Gross 1 Lokah Chapter 1 - Chandra 2025 Rs. 170.25 cr. 2 Manjummel Boys 2024 Rs. 168.25 cr. 3 Thudarum 2025 Rs. 138.50 cr. 4 L2: Empuraan 2025 Rs. 120.75 cr. 5 2018: Everyone is a Hero 2023 Rs. 106.75 cr. 6 Aavesham 2024 Rs. 101.00 cr. 7 Aadujeevitham 2024 Rs. 99.00 cr. 8 Pulimurugan 2016 Rs. 97.25 cr. 9 Premalu 2024 Rs. 94.00 cr. 10 Lucifer 2019 Rs. 74.75 cr.

