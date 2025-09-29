15 OTT Releases This Week (September 29 to October 5): Madharaasi, Steve, The Lost Bus, and Genie, Make a Wish
Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Viki, Sony LIV and more OTT platforms are bringing a bunch of interesting releases for fans this week. Check out the list below.
English, Korean, Malayalam, Telugu, and more, this week’s OTT releases have a lot of interesting releases for everyone to check out! Take your pick below.
1. Ms Incognito
- Cast: Jeon Yeo Been, Jinyoung, Jang Yoon Ju, Joo Hyun Young, Seo Hyun Woo
- Director: Park Yoo Young
- Language: Korean
- Genre: Crime, Romance, Thriller, Revenge
- Release Date: September 29, 2025
- Platform: Viki, TVING
The story of Ms Incognito follows a woman named Kim Young Ran/ Boo Semi who lives her life as a poor bodyguard of a conglomerate boss. One day, she is offered a job to enter into a contract marriage with the CEO to gain inheritance from him, but live under a different identity to escape the greedy eyes of those vying for her share.
2. Interview with the Vampire season 2
- Cast: Jacob Anderson, Sam Reid, Eric Bogosian, Assad Zaman, Delainey Hayles, Ben Daniels
- Director: Rolin Jones
- Language: English
- Genre: Gothic horror, Romance, Dark fantasy, Vampire
- Release Date: September 30, 2025
- Platform: Netflix
The highly-awaited Netflix debut of the popular series is here. It follows a 145-year-old vampire named Louis de Pointe du Lac, who summons cynical journalist Daniel Molloy to redo their interview from 49 years ago. He recounts his encounter with a French vampire, Lestat de Lioncourt, who initially turned him.
3. Play Dirty
- Cast: Mark Wahlberg, LaKeith Stanfield, Rosa Salazar, Keegan-Michael Key, Chukwudi Iwuji, Nat Wolff, Thomas Jane, Tony Shalhoub
- Director: Shane Black
- Language: English
- Genre: Action, Thriller
- Release Date: October 1, 2025
- Platform: Amazon Prime Video
It follows a skilled thief who plans his biggest heist. Only a few hurdles stand in his path- a South American dictator, the New York mob, and the world's richest man. He and his adept crew must now pit themselves against the odds to carry it out and come out alive on the other side.
4. Madharaasi
- Cast: Sivakarthikeyan, Rukmini Vasanth, Vidyut Jammwal, Biju Menon, Vikranth, Shabeer Kallarakkal
- Director: A. R. Murugadoss
- Language: Tamil
- Genre: Crime, Drama, Suspense
- Release Date: October 1, 2025
- Platform: Amazon Prime Video
The 2025 film is already finding its way to the smaller screens after its early-September release. It follows the life of a mentally unstable man from Tamil Nadu who somehow gets involved in the attempts to foil a syndicate looking to spread firearms in the southern part of the country.
5. Sahasam
- Cast: Narain, Babu Antony, Gouri G. Kishan, Ramzan Muhammed, Aju Varghese, Baiju Santhosh, Althaf Salim, Krishna Shabareesh Varma.
- Director: Bibin Krishna
- Language: Malayalam
- Genre: Action, Comedy
- Release Date: October 1, 2025
- Platform: Sony LIV
A bunch of ordinary but peculiar people come across each other unexpectedly while going about their lives. What sets sail is a series of unforeseen events that challenge their power as humans and their mental strength to surpass some of the toughest happenings around them. They must rise above the occasion and let go of their fears to overcome the hurdles.
6. Little Hearts
- Cast: Mouli Tanuj Prasanth, Shivani Nagaram, Rajeev Kanakala, Anitha Chowdary
- Director: Sai Marthand
- Language: Telugu
- Genre: Romantic, Comedy
- Release Date: October 1, 2025
- Platform: ETV Win
A boy whose father dreams of his future as an engineer enrolls him in a coaching institute after a failed attempt at the entrance exam. He comes across a fellow student in need of help and falls in love with her. Despite his best tries, she does not like him back until one fateful day. But their troubles are far from over as their families become the unexpected barriers in their love story.
7. 13th: Some Lessons Aren't Taught in Classrooms
- Cast: Gagan Dev Riar, Paresh Pahuja, Girija Oak Godbole, Pradnya Motghare, Abhishek Ranjan, Keshav Mehta, Jai Kishan, Ashish Raghav, Ajay Chakraborty, Rajendra Bhatia
- Director: Nishil Sheth
- Language: Hindi
- Genre: Drama, Coming of Age, Slice of Life, Romance
- Release Date: October 1, 2025
- Platform: Sony LIV
Based in the cutthroat start-up world, 13th: Some Lessons Aren't Taught in Classrooms, follows a famed venture capitalist who returns to his mentor for a special project- the kickstarting of his ed-tech startup. It follows the lessons one learns away from the world of academics, as well as the many realizations of life in the struggling, competitive business landscape.
8. Love is Blind season 9
- Cast: Ali Lima, Anastasia Lubline, Anna Yuan, Chyna Craig, Hilary Seale, Anton Yarosh, Blake Anderson, Brenden Guthrie, Chase Navarro, Michael Neal, Mike Brockway
- Director: Chris Coelen
- Language: English
- Genre: Reality TV
- Release Date: October 1, 2025
- Platform: Netflix
The famed dating reality show returns once again with a new set of hopeful individuals looking for love. They must compete in a series of games to win the hearts and minds of their loved one and come out on the other side, together.
9. The Game: You Never Play Alone
- Cast: Shraddha Srinath, Santhosh Prathap, Chandini, Syama Harini, Bala Hasan, Subash Selvam, Viviya Santh, Dheeraj, Hema
- Director: Rajesh M. Selva
- Language: Tamil
- Genre: Thriller
- Release Date: October 2, 2025
- Platform: Netflix
The world of games is expected to be a place of entertainment, but what happens when it instead turns into horror? A game developer is targeted by individuals looking for her downfall. Misogynistic people hound her life and turn it into a living hell as she encounters trouble in real life and online.
10. Dakuaan Da Munda 3
- Cast: Dev Kharoud, Satinder Kasoana, Maninder Moga, Kavi Singh, Rajveer Suryavanshi
- Director: Happy Rode
- Language: Punjabi
- Genre: Action, Crime, Drama, Suspense
- Release Date: October 2, 2025
- Platform: ZEE5
A skilled boxer named Karma finds himself at the mercy of drugs. Despite his criminal family roots, he wishes to rise above it all, but finds corruption blocking his path. The story follows his struggles through addiction and the path to growth.
11. Steve
- Cast: Cillian Murphy, Tracey Ullman, Jay Lycurgo, Simbi Ajikawo, Emily Watson
- Director: Tim Mielants
- Language: English
- Genre: Drama
- Release Date: October 3, 2025
- Platform: Netflix
A headteacher in a school full of troubled boys faces new challenges every day. While his own mental struggles keep him occupied, he must come save his school and bring change that helps the kids.
12. Genie, Make a Wish
- Cast: Kim Woo Bin, Bae Suzy, Ahn Eun Jin, Noh Sang Hyun, Ko Kyu Pil, Lee Joo Young
- Director: Ahn Gil Ho
- Language: Korean
- Genre: Fantasy, Romantic comedy
- Release Date: October 3, 2025
- Platform: Netflix
The story follows the awakening of a powerful genie named Iblis who was asleep for a thousand years. A young woman challenges his presence and their fateful encounter observes him granting three of her wishes while bringing a massive change to her monotonous and controlled life.
13. The New Force
- Cast: Josefin Asplund, Agnes Rase, Malin Persson
- Director: Rojda Sekersöz
- Language: Swedish
- Genre: Drama
- Release Date: October 3, 2025
- Platform: Netflix
Set in 1958, the story follows some of the first police officers in Sweden and the many unexpected situations that await them on the path to becoming one. Inspired by true events, the story aims to bring light to the Nordic historical happenings that have shaped the modern society in the country.
14. Monster: The Ed Gein Story
- Cast: Charlie Hunnam, Laurie Metcalf, Suzanna Son, Tom Hollander, Vicky Krieps, Olivia Williams, Lesley Manville, Joey Pollari, Charlie Hall, Tyler Jacob Moore
- Director: Ryan Murphy, Ian Brennan
- Language: English
- Genre: Biographical Crime Drama
- Release Date: October 3, 2025
- Platform: Netflix
Set in the 1950s in rural Wisconsin, the story follows the happenings of the many murders led by convicted serial killer Ed Gein. Based on a true story, it showcases how society nurtures the birth of monsters.
15. The Lost Bus
Cast: Matthew McConaughey, America Ferrera, Yul Vazquez, Ashlie Atkinson
Director: Paul Greengrass
Language: English
Genre: Survival, Drama
Release Date: October 3, 2025
Platform: Apple TV+
Centered around the infamous 2018 Camp Fire, known for being one of the most ruthless wildfires in California history, it follows a bus driver trying to navigate his vehicle full of children and their teacher, amid all the mess flaming around them. It had a world premiere at the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival on September 5, 2025, in the Special Presentations section and was briefly released in American theatres.
