15 OTT Releases This Week (September 29 to October 5): Madharaasi, Steve, The Lost Bus, and Genie, Make a Wish

English, Korean, Malayalam, Telugu, and more, this week’s OTT releases have a lot of interesting releases for everyone to check out! Take your pick below.

1. Ms Incognito

Cast: Jeon Yeo Been, Jinyoung, Jang Yoon Ju, Joo Hyun Young, Seo Hyun Woo

Director: Park Yoo Young

Park Yoo Young Language: Korean

Korean Genre: Crime, Romance, Thriller, Revenge

Crime, Romance, Thriller, Revenge Release Date: September 29, 2025

September 29, 2025 Platform: Viki, TVING

The story of Ms Incognito follows a woman named Kim Young Ran/ Boo Semi who lives her life as a poor bodyguard of a conglomerate boss. One day, she is offered a job to enter into a contract marriage with the CEO to gain inheritance from him, but live under a different identity to escape the greedy eyes of those vying for her share.

2. Interview with the Vampire season 2

Cast: Jacob Anderson, Sam Reid, Eric Bogosian, Assad Zaman, Delainey Hayles, Ben Daniels

Director: Rolin Jones

Rolin Jones Language: English

English Genre: Gothic horror, Romance, Dark fantasy, Vampire

Gothic horror, Romance, Dark fantasy, Vampire Release Date: September 30, 2025

September 30, 2025 Platform: Netflix

The highly-awaited Netflix debut of the popular series is here. It follows a 145-year-old vampire named Louis de Pointe du Lac, who summons cynical journalist Daniel Molloy to redo their interview from 49 years ago. He recounts his encounter with a French vampire, Lestat de Lioncourt, who initially turned him.

3. Play Dirty



Cast: Mark Wahlberg, LaKeith Stanfield, Rosa Salazar, Keegan-Michael Key, Chukwudi Iwuji, Nat Wolff, Thomas Jane, Tony Shalhoub

Director: Shane Black

Shane Black Language: English

English Genre: Action, Thriller

Action, Thriller Release Date: October 1, 2025

October 1, 2025 Platform: Amazon Prime Video

It follows a skilled thief who plans his biggest heist. Only a few hurdles stand in his path- a South American dictator, the New York mob, and the world's richest man. He and his adept crew must now pit themselves against the odds to carry it out and come out alive on the other side.

4. Madharaasi

Cast: Sivakarthikeyan, Rukmini Vasanth, Vidyut Jammwal, Biju Menon, Vikranth, Shabeer Kallarakkal

Director: A. R. Murugadoss

A. R. Murugadoss Language: Tamil

Tamil Genre: Crime, Drama, Suspense

Crime, Drama, Suspense Release Date: October 1, 2025

October 1, 2025 Platform: Amazon Prime Video

The 2025 film is already finding its way to the smaller screens after its early-September release. It follows the life of a mentally unstable man from Tamil Nadu who somehow gets involved in the attempts to foil a syndicate looking to spread firearms in the southern part of the country.

5. Sahasam

Cast: Narain, Babu Antony, Gouri G. Kishan, Ramzan Muhammed, Aju Varghese, Baiju Santhosh, Althaf Salim, Krishna Shabareesh Varma.

Director: Bibin Krishna

Bibin Krishna Language: Malayalam

Malayalam Genre: Action, Comedy

Action, Comedy Release Date: October 1, 2025

October 1, 2025 Platform: Sony LIV

A bunch of ordinary but peculiar people come across each other unexpectedly while going about their lives. What sets sail is a series of unforeseen events that challenge their power as humans and their mental strength to surpass some of the toughest happenings around them. They must rise above the occasion and let go of their fears to overcome the hurdles.

6. Little Hearts

Cast: Mouli Tanuj Prasanth, Shivani Nagaram, Rajeev Kanakala, Anitha Chowdary

Director: Sai Marthand

Sai Marthand Language: Telugu

Telugu Genre: Romantic, Comedy

Romantic, Comedy Release Date: October 1, 2025

October 1, 2025 Platform: ETV Win

A boy whose father dreams of his future as an engineer enrolls him in a coaching institute after a failed attempt at the entrance exam. He comes across a fellow student in need of help and falls in love with her. Despite his best tries, she does not like him back until one fateful day. But their troubles are far from over as their families become the unexpected barriers in their love story.

7. 13th: Some Lessons Aren't Taught in Classrooms

Cast: Gagan Dev Riar, Paresh Pahuja, Girija Oak Godbole, Pradnya Motghare, Abhishek Ranjan, Keshav Mehta, Jai Kishan, Ashish Raghav, Ajay Chakraborty, Rajendra Bhatia

Director: Nishil Sheth

Nishil Sheth Language: Hindi

Hindi Genre: Drama, Coming of Age, Slice of Life, Romance

Drama, Coming of Age, Slice of Life, Romance Release Date: October 1, 2025

October 1, 2025 Platform: Sony LIV

Based in the cutthroat start-up world, 13th: Some Lessons Aren't Taught in Classrooms, follows a famed venture capitalist who returns to his mentor for a special project- the kickstarting of his ed-tech startup. It follows the lessons one learns away from the world of academics, as well as the many realizations of life in the struggling, competitive business landscape.

8. Love is Blind season 9

Cast: Ali Lima, Anastasia Lubline, Anna Yuan, Chyna Craig, Hilary Seale, Anton Yarosh, Blake Anderson, Brenden Guthrie, Chase Navarro, Michael Neal, Mike Brockway

Director: Chris Coelen

Chris Coelen Language: English

English Genre: Reality TV

Reality TV Release Date: October 1, 2025

October 1, 2025 Platform: Netflix

The famed dating reality show returns once again with a new set of hopeful individuals looking for love. They must compete in a series of games to win the hearts and minds of their loved one and come out on the other side, together.

9. The Game: You Never Play Alone

Cast: Shraddha Srinath, Santhosh Prathap, Chandini, Syama Harini, Bala Hasan, Subash Selvam, Viviya Santh, Dheeraj, Hema

Director: Rajesh M. Selva

Rajesh M. Selva Language: Tamil

Tamil Genre: Thriller

Thriller Release Date: October 2, 2025

October 2, 2025 Platform: Netflix

The world of games is expected to be a place of entertainment, but what happens when it instead turns into horror? A game developer is targeted by individuals looking for her downfall. Misogynistic people hound her life and turn it into a living hell as she encounters trouble in real life and online.

10. Dakuaan Da Munda 3

Cast: Dev Kharoud, Satinder Kasoana, Maninder Moga, Kavi Singh, Rajveer Suryavanshi

Director: Happy Rode

Happy Rode Language: Punjabi

Punjabi Genre: Action, Crime, Drama, Suspense

Action, Crime, Drama, Suspense Release Date: October 2, 2025

October 2, 2025 Platform: ZEE5

A skilled boxer named Karma finds himself at the mercy of drugs. Despite his criminal family roots, he wishes to rise above it all, but finds corruption blocking his path. The story follows his struggles through addiction and the path to growth.

11. Steve

Cast: Cillian Murphy, Tracey Ullman, Jay Lycurgo, Simbi Ajikawo, Emily Watson

Director: Tim Mielants

Tim Mielants Language: English

English Genre: Drama

Drama Release Date: October 3, 2025

October 3, 2025 Platform: Netflix

A headteacher in a school full of troubled boys faces new challenges every day. While his own mental struggles keep him occupied, he must come save his school and bring change that helps the kids.

12. Genie, Make a Wish

Cast: Kim Woo Bin, Bae Suzy, Ahn Eun Jin, Noh Sang Hyun, Ko Kyu Pil, Lee Joo Young

Director: Ahn Gil Ho

Ahn Gil Ho Language: Korean

Korean Genre: Fantasy, Romantic comedy

Fantasy, Romantic comedy Release Date: October 3, 2025

October 3, 2025 Platform: Netflix

The story follows the awakening of a powerful genie named Iblis who was asleep for a thousand years. A young woman challenges his presence and their fateful encounter observes him granting three of her wishes while bringing a massive change to her monotonous and controlled life.

13. The New Force

Cast: Josefin Asplund, Agnes Rase, Malin Persson

Director: Rojda Sekersöz

Rojda Sekersöz Language: Swedish

Swedish Genre: Drama

Drama Release Date: October 3, 2025

October 3, 2025 Platform: Netflix

Set in 1958, the story follows some of the first police officers in Sweden and the many unexpected situations that await them on the path to becoming one. Inspired by true events, the story aims to bring light to the Nordic historical happenings that have shaped the modern society in the country.

14. Monster: The Ed Gein Story

Cast: Charlie Hunnam, Laurie Metcalf, Suzanna Son, Tom Hollander, Vicky Krieps, Olivia Williams, Lesley Manville, Joey Pollari, Charlie Hall, Tyler Jacob Moore

Director: Ryan Murphy, Ian Brennan

Ryan Murphy, Ian Brennan Language: English

English Genre: Biographical Crime Drama

Biographical Crime Drama Release Date: October 3, 2025

October 3, 2025 Platform: Netflix

Set in the 1950s in rural Wisconsin, the story follows the happenings of the many murders led by convicted serial killer Ed Gein. Based on a true story, it showcases how society nurtures the birth of monsters.

15. The Lost Bus

Cast: Matthew McConaughey, America Ferrera, Yul Vazquez, Ashlie Atkinson

Director: Paul Greengrass

Language: English

Genre: Survival, Drama

Release Date: October 3, 2025

Platform: Apple TV+

Centered around the infamous 2018 Camp Fire, known for being one of the most ruthless wildfires in California history, it follows a bus driver trying to navigate his vehicle full of children and their teacher, amid all the mess flaming around them. It had a world premiere at the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival on September 5, 2025, in the Special Presentations section and was briefly released in American theatres.

