5 South films to watch in theaters this week: Rishab Shetty starrer Kantara Chapter 1 to Dhanush’s Idli Kadai

South Indian films are gearing up with an exciting new lineup of releases, taking up top spots in the audience’s watchlist. If you’re still wondering what to watch this week in theaters, here are the movies you need to check out.

5 South films to watch in theaters this week

1. Kantara: Chapter 1

Cast: Rishab Shetty, Rukmini Vasanth, Jayaram, Gulshan Devaiah, Pramod Shetty, Rakesh Poojari, Prakash Thuminad, Deepak Rai Panaje, Hariprashanth MG, Shaneel Gautham

Rishab Shetty, Rukmini Vasanth, Jayaram, Gulshan Devaiah, Pramod Shetty, Rakesh Poojari, Prakash Thuminad, Deepak Rai Panaje, Hariprashanth MG, Shaneel Gautham Director: Rishab Shetty

Rishab Shetty Language: Kannada

Kannada Genre: Mythological Period Epic

Mythological Period Epic Runtime: 2 hours and 48 minutes

2 hours and 48 minutes Release date: October 2, 2025

Kantara: Chapter 1, starring Rishab Shetty in the lead role, is slated to hit the silver screens on October 2, 2025. Written and directed by the actor himself, the film is the second installment in the Kantara franchise and serves as a prequel to Kantara (2022).

The film explores the origins of the lore behind Kantara, partially teased in the first installment. Set during the reign of the Kadambas of Banavasi, the movie promises a blend of mysticism and ancestral conflict. Similar to its predecessor, Kantara: Chapter 1 delves into the connection between man, nature, and the divine.

While more details are awaited, Rukmini Vasanth and Gulshan Devaiah are playing the co-leads.

2. Erra Cheera

Cast: Srikanth, Ajay, Kamal Kamaraju, Suman Babu, Karunya Chowdary, Sanjana Shetty, Bhanu Shree, Ali

Srikanth, Ajay, Kamal Kamaraju, Suman Babu, Karunya Chowdary, Sanjana Shetty, Bhanu Shree, Ali Director: Suman Babu

Suman Babu Language: Telugu

Telugu Genre: Horror Thriller

Horror Thriller Runtime: TBA

TBA Release date: October 1, 2025

Erra Cheera is a Telugu-language horror thriller that follows the lives of Dasu and Avanthika, a newly married couple. After their wedding, Avanthika kills Dasu’s grandmother to usurp her property and later transforms into a malevolent spirit, haunted by the unresolved death of her own mother.

Meanwhile, a police officer, Sivakumar, becomes entangled in the unfolding supernatural events. The central mystery revolves around Avanthika’s true intentions and Dasu’s unexpected connection to the events.

3. Maria

Cast: Saishri Prabhakaran, Pavel Navageethan, Sidhu Kumaresan, Vignesh Ravi, Sudha Pushpa

Saishri Prabhakaran, Pavel Navageethan, Sidhu Kumaresan, Vignesh Ravi, Sudha Pushpa Director: Hari K. Sudhan

Hari K. Sudhan Language: Tamil

Tamil Genre: Drama

Drama Runtime: 2 hours and 15 minutes

2 hours and 15 minutes Release date: October 3, 2025

Maria is a Tamil-language drama that follows the life of a nun who begins to experience personal desires, leading her to leave the monastery. After stepping away from the religious life, she finds herself drawn to a satanic cult.

The rest of the film explores her struggles within the cult, her quest for liberation, and her journey towards self-acceptance and normalcy. With Saishri Prabhakaran as the lead, the movie is slated for release on October 3, 2025.

4. Mutton Soup

Cast: Raman Reddy Korivi, Varsha Vishwanath, Gemini Suresh, Sanapala Ramakrishna, Govindraj Neerudi, Kiran Medasani

Raman Reddy Korivi, Varsha Vishwanath, Gemini Suresh, Sanapala Ramakrishna, Govindraj Neerudi, Kiran Medasani Director: Ramachandra Vattikuti

Ramachandra Vattikuti Language: Telugu

Telugu Genre: Suspense Crime Thriller

Suspense Crime Thriller Runtime: 2 hours and 12 minutes

2 hours and 12 minutes Release date: October 2, 2025

Mutton Soup is a suspenseful family crime thriller that tells the tale of Sriram, a financier, born into an affluent family. After getting married, he and his wife experience several marital challenges, with one life-altering incident changing their relationship forever.

As a dangerous conspiracy brews beneath the surface, the movie explores the themes of greed, betrayal, and hidden intentions. The “mutton soup” becomes a symbolic thread in the gripping narrative.

5. Idli Kadai

Cast: Dhanush, Nithya Menen, Arun Vijay, Rajkiran, Sathyaraj, R. Parthiban, Shalini Pandey, Samuthirakani, Geetha Kailasam

Dhanush, Nithya Menen, Arun Vijay, Rajkiran, Sathyaraj, R. Parthiban, Shalini Pandey, Samuthirakani, Geetha Kailasam Director: Dhanush

Dhanush Language: Tamil

Tamil Genre: Family Drama

Family Drama Runtime: 2 hours and 27 minutes

2 hours and 27 minutes Release date: October 1, 2025

Idli Kadai tells the story of Murugan, a young man from a humble background working at a prestigious restaurant chain. Despite his success, Murugan returns to his roots to take over his father’s local idli shop.

As he embarks on a journey of self-discovery and love, his former employer becomes his adversary, leading to a heated rivalry. What happens in Murugan’s life and why his former employee is standing against him forms the crux of the story.

