OPINION: Why did Fahadh Faasil, Kalyani’s Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira initially fail at theaters but found love on OTT?

Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira (OKCK) is an absurdist black comedy movie starring Fahadh Faasil and Kalyani Priyadarshan in the lead roles. Written and directed by Althaf Salim, the film marks the actor-filmmaker’s second directorial venture after Njandukalude Nattil Oridavela.

The movie was released in theaters on August 29, 2025, coinciding with Onam. However, clashing at the box office with Mohanlal’s Hridayapoorvam and Kalyani’s own Lokah: Chapter 1, the film failed to impress the audience and received largely negative reviews upon release, particularly from YouTubers.

Surprisingly, after its OTT release, it has managed to strike a chord with a section of viewers, creating a stark contrast to its initial reception. Why did the Fahadh Faasil starrer manage to connect with audiences only after its streaming debut?

Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira: Theater vs OTT

Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira is an absurdist black comedy that explores a deeply sensitive narrative. Despite initially appearing to be a run-of-the-mill romantic comedy, the film takes an experimental approach in execution, offering a sharp contrast from what it was pitched in the trailer to what was finally delivered in theaters.

From the onset, OKCK sets itself apart from the conventional methods of storytelling and adopts a different approach to a simple tale. In theaters, the narrative seemed to have found a different demographic, failing to connect with the audience it was truly meant for.

Watch the trailer here:

Each member of the audience has their own dedicated taste in film appreciation, and OKCK quickly drowned out among the wave of negative uproar during its theatrical run. Following the first screenings and early reviews, the movie failed to find its niche audience, and the consensus turned unfavorable.

The negative word-of-mouth, coupled with a box office clash with Lokah and Hridayapoorvam, made it hard for the film to be appreciated at the time. Ironically, another experimental venture like Lokah managed to find its audience and even became a massive hit in theaters, still running successfully.

Now that OKCK has wrapped up its theatrical window and is streaming on Netflix, it has found a wider audience, within and outside India. With the film no longer confined to its initial market, it has finally resonated with viewers who appreciate this particular sub-genre.

The zany characters and the quirky humor are now reaching more than just conventional viewers, giving the film the space it needed to perform better, turning it into a success on OTT.

However, what does this indicate about film appreciation among viewers?

Why did Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira find its audience after OTT release?

Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira is an unconventional film that uses the emotional chaos of depression as the central narrative, treated with absurdist dark humor. The surreal progression and the offbeat tone of the film only resonate with a specific subset of viewers who are open to experimental cinema.

While the theatrical window had its limitations, not just by a crowded box office but also by initial YouTube reactions, which significantly affected the public perception. Many influencers were unable to grasp the film’s intent, and their negative assessments influenced their followers, contributing to the film’s underwhelming response.

However, once the film reached OTT screens, the absurdity was celebrated with the niche audience who found value in its unconventional storytelling.

The blend of dark comedy with surrealism is not without its flaws, and OKCK was never meant to be a perfect film. But perfection isn’t always required for a movie to be entertaining or meaningful. In that regard, the Fahadh and Kalyani starrer is a success, at least for some.

ALSO READ: 5 South films to watch in theaters this week: Rishab Shetty starrer Kantara Chapter 1 to Dhanush’s Idli Kadai