EXCLUSIVE: Alibaba Daastane-E-Kabul fame Mohit Abrol mourns death of his younger brother

Pinkvilla brings to you a piece of upsetting news related to the cast of Alibaba- Daastan-E-Kabul actor Mohit Abrol. Mohit is quite active on social media and makes sure to share his opinion on various topics. The actor is currently going through a tough time as his younger brother Sohit passed away. Pinvilla got in touch with Mohit to offer him our heartfelt condolences.

Mohit Abrol talks about losing his younger brother

With a shaky voice, Mohit answered our call and confirmed the news. Fighting back tears, Mohit said, "Yes, he passed away on 21st October 2023. It was due to a cardiac arrest. He was eight years younger than me." Almost breaking down, Mohit added that it is a difficult time for their family. Understanding the sensitivity of the incident, we didn't ask any more questions. Sohit had recently gotten married. After the tragic incident, Mohit changed his Instagram and Facebook profile pictures and put his brother Sohit's pictures as a token of respect.

Take a look at Mohit's changed profile picture on Facebook

Mohit Abrol journey in the showbiz

Mohit Abrol is known for his good looks and acting chops. He has been a part of Balika Vadhu, Tum Saath Ho Jab Apne, Swaragini, Ganga and Vidya. He is also known for being a part of period and costume dramas like Razia Sultan, Porus, and Alibaba: Dastan-e-Kabul.

More about Mohit Abrol

Mohit Abrol was also in the news for his relationship with TV actress Mansi Srivastava, however, the duo called it quits. Mohit was quite heartbroken after the break-up with the actress. Mansi tied the knot with Kapil Tejwani last year. Recently, Mohit had indulged in an online exchange of heated argument with Alibaba: Daastan-E-Kabul actor Sheezan Khan over the Israel-Palestine war.

