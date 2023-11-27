EXCLUSIVE: Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2023 winner Albert Kabo Lepcha reveals he didn't want to participate in show

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2023 gets it's winner!

After months of rigorous competition and hard work, Albert Kabo Lepcha from Kalimpong, West Bengal was declared as the winner of the singing competition. Despite having no formal training in music, his exceptional talent set him apart from the rest of the contestants. As the winner of the show, he received a cash prize of 15 lakh rupees.

While Albert won the show, he exclusively revealed to Pinkvilla that he didn't want to participate in the show. Read on to know more.

Albert reveals the reason why he didn't want to participate in Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2023

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Albert said, "I would like to credit my win to my wife who has been instrumental in pushing me to do the show. My wife Pooja and I lost our nine-month-old baby a few months back. We both were disheartened by the loss. I wanted to not do anything in terms of singing for a while, however, Pooja told me about the auditions and pushed me to take it up. I remember telling her that I wouldn't be able to perform after the loss that we faced. Pooja told me that I'll have to do it for our daughter and that's when I agreed."

"Pooja is probably happier than me as I won the show. Her happiness knew no bounds. Since I've never trained in any form of music, I believed that I'd go in the finale, but didn't think that I'd win the show," he added.

Have a look at the Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2023's finale

Albert on using the winner's prize money

He said, "Honestly, I haven't thought about it much but I think I'll use the money to get more accurate with my singing skills since I've not taken formal training. I might open a studio. Also, I wish to give some money at my house because I was never able to contribute before."

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2023 finale

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa's 2023 finale was a rocking affair with yesteryear popular actors like Govinda, his wife Sunita Ahuja, and Aruna Irani gracing the show. Govinda was seen dancing as well as singing during the show. The very popular Haarsh Limbachaya joined Aditya Narayan to host the finale episode.

