Bigg Boss 18: Kishwer Merchant thinks Avinash Mishra nominated Vivian Dsena due to THIS reason; 'He didn't like...'

Bigg Boss 18 has turned chaotic since the nominations. From Avinash Mishra nominating Vivian Dsena, which came as a shock to the housemates, to Karan Veer Mehra's argument with Rajat Dalal, a lot has been happening, and there's much more to come. Meanwhile, Kishwer Merchant shared her thoughts on Avinash nominating his close friends. The actress has always been vocal about her opinions regarding the show, and now she has reprimanded the Nath actor for his decision.

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), Kishwer wrote, "Just caught up on the episodes... realized that Avinash nominated Vivian only coz of insecurities... He doesn't like the fact that Farah spoke about Karan running the house and Eisha dominating and ruling the game amongst the three of them, #BiggBoss18!"

Take a look at her tweet here:

For the uninformed, Kishwer Merchant is one of the former Bigg Boss contestants and an ardent fan of the show. From criticizing the contestants to standing up for her friends, her tweets about BB often grab attention.

Coming to Bigg Boss 18, Avinash Mishra left the housemates stunned by nominating Vivian Dsena. He also nominated Karan Veer Mehra. The Titli actor explained that he was fed up with their and Shilpa Shirodkar's mother-son angle and, hence, wanted to end it.

Further, during the last Weekend Ka Vaar, Farah Khan asserted how Eisha had been playing the game amongst the three, herself, Vivian, and Avinash. The host also schooled the actress for her obsession with Mehra.

Later, when no elimination week was announced, Mishra called out the makers for favoring Karan and his friends. He claimed that the show often cancels the eviction when the latter or his group gets nominated. In addition to this, Avinash questioned his position as he felt the game revolved around Karan and Vivian. He sat down for a conversation with Karan and asked, "Mai kya kar raha hun? (What am I doing?)"

The nominated contestants of this week are Vivian Dsena, Karan Veer Mehra, Digvijay Rathee, Edin Rose, Chaahat Pandey, and Tajinder Bagga.

