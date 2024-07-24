Ishita Dutta takes a break from social media as she jets off on first trip with son Vaayu: 'Shall be back soon'

Ishita Dutta has been off radar for a long time now. But that doesn’t make any difference to her popularity. The actress keeps fans engaged through social media posts which now majorly revolve around her experiences as a mother. The adorable yet insightful content that she shares on a regular basis, is a treat for new mommies.

Recently, Ishita headed for her first vacation with son Vaayu. She made sure not to steal even a moment of the time dedicated to her child and so, took an off from professional commitments as well as social media.

Ishita Dutta says quick hello to her digital family

Taking to her Instagram story, Ishita Dutta uploaded a delightful picture of herself alongside a long note. She is seen in a casual look, wearing green-colored t-shirt paired with black shorts. The actress is posing for the lens in front of a tourist attraction spot where she is flashing her infectious smile and making the V-sign.

The text along with her photo describes her ‘crazy, fun and super hectic’ gateway with little boy Vaayu. She also talked about going on a social media detox for the time she is with Vaayu.

Ishita penned, “First trip with Vaayu. Crazy+fun+super hectic and though I hardly have time to eat, drink or sleep it’s also one of my best trips so far. Spending all my time with my baby and family.”

“Taking time off from work, social media and probably for the first time living in the moment. But thought of saying a quick hi to my inst family. Shall be back soon,” she continued.

Take a look at Ishita Dutta’s Instagram story here:

Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth reveal face of their baby boy

On the occasion of Vaayu’s first birthday, new parents Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth dropped a joint post on Instagram to unveil the face of their little munchkin. In the frame, both the duo are seen beaming with happiness as little Vaayu sits on a swing, flashing a bright smile for the camera.

Ishita wrote in the caption space, "Happy bday my baby… cannot believe you are 1 yr already… wish you all the happiness and love. Mumma papa love you so so much Vaayu. Btw his bday was yest 19th but we were too busy having a blast…"

For the unversed, Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth fell in love while shooting for their show Rishton Ka Saudagar- Baazigar. They tied the knot in 2017 and welcomed a baby boy named Vaayu on July 19, 2023.

