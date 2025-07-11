MTV Roadies XX's Elvish Yadav breaks silence on rivalry with Prince Narula, accuses latter of getting 'personal' during fights

MTV Roadies XX was in headlines for many reasons. However, one of the major highlights of the show was Elvish Yadav and Prince Narula's massive fight. It didn't end till the show. It was extended even after the show concluded and turned into a major controversy. Recently, when Elvish appeared on Faisal Shaikh aka Mr Faisu's show on YouTube, he broke his silence on his rivalry with Prince Narula.

Why are Elvish Yadav and Prince Narula not friends?

When Faisal Shaikh asked Elvish Yadav why he couldn't bond with Prince Narula on MTV Roadies XX, Elvish said, "Mai ye nahi bolunga ki muje koi pasand nahi. It's like vibe match nahi hoti, thoughts match nahi hote. Mai thoda mazakiya type aadmi hu, mai dil pe nahi lagata chizo ko. (I won't say that I don't like anyone. It's just like vibe and thoughts don't age. I am someone who fools around. I don't keep things in my heart)."

Elvish Yadav added, "Par voh thoda hai ki kisi bhi baat pe chid jaana, personal jaana, below the belt hit karna toh voh maine chod diya. Mai kar sakta hu, karne ko koi bhi kar sakta hai but voh maine chod diya (He is someone who gets annoyed easily, goes personal and hits below the belt. I have stopped doing it. I can do but I have stopped it)."

He even admitted that now he maintains a distance from Prince Narula. Faisal mentioned how Prince and Elvish were rivals, but then they made a team together for a task.

When asked about their current status, Elvish revealed, "Mai honestly batata hu, mai uske sath talking terms mai nahi hu (I want to honestly say that I am not on talking terms with him)."

When questioned about the music video where Prince and Elvish were supposed to feature together, the latter said that they did shoot a song together.

The Bigg Boss 17 mentioned how Prince often said that he is his younger brother, but then things turned sour. Elvish said, "Koi dushmani bhi nahi hai (There is no rival)."

Speaking about MTV Roadies XX, Elvish Yadav's team won the adventure reality show.

