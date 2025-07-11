Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 premiere date out: When and where to watch 1st episode of Amitabh Bachchan's quiz show

The wait to watch Amitabh Bachchan on Television is soon going to end as the megastar is returning! The only time when audiences see Big B on TV every day is when he hosts Kaun Banega Crorepati. The makers of Kaun Banega Crorepati are set to bring the 17th season of the popular reality show.

Yes, Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 is set to grace our screens very soon, and the premiere date has also been announced.

When and where to watch Kaun Banega Crorepati 17?

Sony TV uploaded a new promo of Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 on its official YouTube channel, announcing the premiere date and time of the quiz reality show. Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 can be watched from August 11 (Monday). The episodes will air from Monday to Friday at 9 PM. The episodes will be available to watch on Sony LIV at any time.

Watch Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 promo here-

The new promo of Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 shows how a rich man misbehaves with a salesperson and mocks him for his class. The person slams the salesperson for keeping his foot on an expensive carpet. He asks him to leave the room and sit in the waiting area outside.

However, when the insult continues, the salesperson shuts the rich man down by revealing his knowledge about furnishings. Amitabh Bachchan then mentions how knowledge brings power. He then announces the launch of the new season in Vijay Deenanath Chauhan style (his character from his hit movie Agneepath).

It was on April 4 when a promo announcing the launch of the new season was uploaded. The registration for the show began on April 14.

To note, Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 16 concluded on March 11, and just 24 days later, the forthcoming season was announced. The 16th season had premiered on August 16, 2024. It was graced by numerous celebrities, including Aamir Khan, Junaid Khan, Vidya Balan, Farah Khan, and Abhishek Bachchan, who came to promote their projects.

