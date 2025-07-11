Super Dancer Chapter 5 returns with Shilpa Shetty, Geeta Kapur, Marzi Pestonji; here's when and where you can watch

Amid all the upcoming reality shows, a dance non-fiction series was something that fans were missing. But now the wait is finally over. Super Dancer, the popular dance reality show which offered a platform to aspiring talents to showcase their skill, is set to be back next weekend. The show has a massive fan following. Now that the makers have announced the 5th season, the viewers are eagerly anticipating jaw-dropping performances.

When and where to watch Super Dancer Chapter 5?

Sony TV has released many promos of Super Dancer Chapter 5 on their official social media platforms. These promos offer a sneak peek of the upcoming season. Along with these promos, the launch date and time are also disclosed. Super Dancer Chapter 5 will premiere from July 19 onwards and air every Saturday and Sunday at 8 PM on Sony TV.

Watch Super Dancer Chapter 5 promo here-

Super Dancer Chapter 5 is scheduled to air only on weekends. The show will be available to watch on the channel's digital platform, Sony LIV, anytime. It is judged by Shilpa Shetty, Geeta Kapur and Marzi Pestonji and will be hosted by Paritosh Tripathi.

In one of the promos of Super Dancer Chapter 5, the judges can be seen teasing a little contestant for his cute, chubby cheeks. Later, his performance left them amazed.

For the uninformed, Shilpa Shetty and Geeta Kapur have been the judges of the show since the first season. While filmmaker Anurag Basu judged the first four seasons, in the fifth season Marzi Pestonji has stepped in replacing him. The fifth season is returning after 3 years

About Super Dancer Season 1 to 4

Super Dancer has been a popular franchise offering a platform for several aspiring dancers. The first season aired from September 10, 2016, to December 17, 2016. It was judged by Shilpa Shetty, Anurag Basu and Geeta Kapur.

Super Dancer Season 2 aired from September 20, 2017, to March 24, 2018. The third season premiered on December 29, 2018 to June 23, 2019.

Super Dancer Season 4 aired from January 30, 2021, to October 8, 2021.

