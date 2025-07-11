Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi New Update: Smriti Irani's show to have only 20 episodes?

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi is finally returning to Television screens with a new season. This new season will feature the OG star cast, including Smriti Irani and Amar Upadhyay in lead roles. The promo for the new season is out, and the launch date has been announced.

Ahead of the show's release, several updates about it have been surfacing on the internet. Now, a new update suggests that Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi will have a very limited number of episodes.

Will Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi end within 20 episodes?

According to Tellychakkar's new report, the new season of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi will be a short and finite series. Earlier, it was reported that Ektaa Kapoor's produced shows' new season would have 150 episodes. However, it is now said that Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi's new season will have only 10-20 episodes.

As per the portal's sources, the limited format aims to provide fans with a proper closure, something the original series was unable to deliver when it concluded abruptly in 2008.

On July 8, the makers dropped the first promo of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, showcasing Smriti Irani's first look as Tulsi. The promo evokes a nostalgic feel with its scenes, as the door dramatically opens in the first trailer, just as it did in the first season. Tulsi is seen offering water to the Tulsi plant and announcing the revival of the show.

This promo went super viral on the internet. Even after 25 years, it is still evident that Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi has a cult and unmatched fanbase.

Produced by Ektaa Kapoor, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi will premiere on July 29 (Tuesday) at 10:30 PM on Star Plus. Like other Star Plus shows, this show is also expected to have a seven-day run.

Speaking about the first season, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi premiered its first season from July 3, 2000, to November 6, 2008. Along with Smriti and Amar, it featured numerous other actors, such as Mandira Bedi, Apara Mehta, Hiten Tejwani, Gauri Pradhan, and more.

