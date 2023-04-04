Rupali Ganguly's Exclusive Interview: Anupamaa actress REVEALS special 46th birthday plan and her best gift

Rupali Ganguly is a name to reckon with in the Television industry. She is a household name, courtesy, her numero uno show, Anupamaa. The show talks about the struggles of a mid-aged woman to create an identity of her own under the influence of her male-chauvinist husband. Anupamaa offers a fresh take on re-marriage in the mid-40s, and how it's never too late to accomplish your dreams. The female actor has done unforgettable shows such as Sarabhai vs Sarabhai and has managed to keep a balance between her varied characters. She celebrates her 46th birthday on Wednesday, April 5, and prior to this special day, Pinkvilla did an exclusive interview with her, where she opened up about her special plans.

What do birthdays mean to you? Is the excitement the same as a kid or it has subsided?

Not at all, it hasn't subsided. I love my birthdays and get excited about my birthday month and week. I don't think I have grown up at all. My birthdays used to be on a very grand scale as a kid when my father would call everyone. As and when we started growing, we didn't have birthday parties. For my birthday, I used to always go out for dinner. After marriage, Ashwin (her husband) would surprise me with birthday parties because he knows I love being with families. After Anupamaa, I decided to celebrate this day with my friends, people that are a part of my life now. Yes, it is also a way of thanking my team Anupamaa and to thank my friends, who have been in my life all these years. With my old friends and new friends, it's a lovely day. Forget my birthday, I get excited about everybody's birthdays.

This is your 46th birthday, do you have any special plans?

I genuinely mean when I say age is just a number because I don't feel a day older than 16. I'm still the young girl in my head. Rajan (Shahi), the show's producer, has been kind enough to give me three days off despite having a Sunday telecast, which is huge. So, April 3, 4, and 5, I have come out of Mumbai with my family for a break. My mom, husband, and child, and my pet Radha is also with us. So, it's very special.

What's the best birthday gift you've ever received?

There have been many special gifts from my father and Ashwin. Of course, they are family, so they want to do something special for me but what I like is what my digital family did last year and that is so heart-touching. They went on a whole drive and fed the voiceless, stray babies, and fur babies on the road. They went out of their way to go to 'Gaushalas' (cowsheds), animal shelters and gave donations to the shelters I support. It was a humble request from me to them to not send me gifts and instead donate that money to animal shelters. I really request my digital families to support these small initiatives. That was the sweetest gesture and they all posted pictures on Twitter and created the trend #FeedingTheVoiceless. That was the most beautiful gift ever.

Advertisement

If a wish of yours could be granted immediately, what would you wish for?

Apart from my health and family and Anupamaa going on for years, one wish that's constant during festivals or birthdays is that I want every homeless animal to have a home. I would wish for cruelty towards animals to end, it's really heartbreaking. The Government of India should change the law regarding cruelty to animals. The animals should be all safe, irrespective of whether they are wild animals or strays. Let the human breed not destroy the other species on this planet. The planet just doesn't belong to us, it belongs to everyone. Every God's creation is precious.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: LG Refrigerators presents Stunningly Stylish Actress-TV: Tejasswi Prakash to Shraddha Arya; Check out nominees