Laughter Chefs 2: Elvish Yadav, Rubina Dilaik, Abdu Rozik, Abhishek Kumar and more; see LIST of confirmed contestants

Laughter Chefs Season 1 emerged as one of the most loved reality shows when it aired. Despite being on air for a shorter period, the show instantly grabbed the attention of the viewers and hooked them till the end. Several prominent celebrities of the telly industry participated in this show, which was hosted by Bharti Singh and judged by Harpal Singh Sokhi.

After the show went off air, the audience demanded a second season of Laughter Chefs. Considering the audience's request and the show's popularity, the makers are set to bring back Laughter Chefs 2. Yes, the hit cooking reality show will premiere next January. However, the shooting for it has begun, and we have a list of confirmed contestants who will be part of the show.

Laughter Chefs Season 2 confirmed contestants:

Rahul Vaidya

Sudesh Lehri

Elvish Yadav

Abdu Rozik

Rubina Dilaik

Ankita Lokhande

Vicky Jain

Krushna Abhishek

Kashmera Shah

Mannara Chopra

Abhishek Kumar

Samarth Jurel

These celebrities will experiment with their culinary skills and compete against each other. Several names from the above-mentioned list were part of Laughter Chefs Season 1. However, it will be exciting to see how these new participants bond with each other. Fans are quite excited to see former rivals Abhishek Kumar and Samarth Jurel as partners in Laughter Chefs 2.

In addition to them, Abdu Rozik, who was last seen in Bigg Boss Season 16, will now be a contestant on Laughter Chefs 2. Meanwhile, Mannara Chopra, who was in Bigg Boss 17, was announced as the confirmed contestant in the weekend ka vaar episode of Bigg Boss 18.

The show follows a pattern in which contestants cook the assigned dishes in pairs. The pair whose dish is delicious, completed within time, and presented well will emerge as the winner of the round. The winners will receive star batches in every round.

Hosted by Bharti Singh, celebrity chef and food connoisseur Harpal Singh will lend his expertise to the competition, bringing a professional edge to the mix. Laughter Chefs Season 2 will premiere in January 2025. The premiere date and time are yet to be officially announced.

