EXCLUSIVE VIDEO of Gautam Rode-Pankhuri Awasthy's Duplex Home: Elegant interiors to earthy tones

Celeb couple Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy are among the beloved celeb couples of the telly world. Known for their down-to-earth nature and amazing talent, they have carved an irreplaceable space in the audience's hearts. The duo recently opened the doors of their stunning Mumbai duplex home to Pinkvilla for an exclusive home tour. This home tour video provides a comprehensive glimpse into their personal space, showcasing a blend of luxury and warmth.

Inside Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy's Home

Living Room

The couple greets the viewers and invites them into their abode. Their living room exudes spaciousness and tasteful decor, sure to leave anyone awestruck. While sharing details about their living space, Pankhuri Awasthy mentioned that she and Gautam designed their home without the assistance of interior designers.

She noted that they have now been living in their house for a year. When they purchased the apartment, it was an empty space in poor condition. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor revealed that one of the main attractions of this house was the abundant sunlight and the high ceilings. The large windows in their living area allow for ample ventilation and natural light, which played a significant role in their decision to buy it.

A feature wall in their living room is adorned with peach-colored, banana leaf-printed wallpaper, creating a serene atmosphere. Neutral tones dominate the palette, complemented by plush floral-printed sofas, chic cushions, small cabinets, numerous side tables, and plenty of plants that enhance their living space.

The Saraswatichandra fame mentioned that they had custom cabinets, sofas, and cupboards made by a carpenter. Meanwhile, Pankhuri revealed her choice of rattan furniture topped with glass. She emphasized their preference for Indian aesthetics throughout the home.

Dinning Area

Adjacent to the living room is the dining area, featuring a wooden dining table surrounded by comfortable chairs. Nearby, there is a crockery closet, and a wall adorned with beautiful Indian art paintings adds to the ambiance.

Pankhuri and Gautam Rode shared with the viewers how they ordered the wallpapers, furniture, carpet, and statues of elephants and Buddha from different places. The crockery cabinet showcases two paintings and handprints of their children, Radhya and Raditya.

First Floor

The first floor contains their kids' room and the master bedroom. Before giving a glimpse of the kids' room, the couple highlighted a wall adjacent to the room that displays beautiful pictures of their children. Radhya and Raditya's room features two cots, a sofa bed, a bookshelf, a cabinet, and an almirah.

With the recent addition of twins to their family, the couple has thoughtfully designed a delightful children's room. Bright colors, playful decor, and safe furnishings make it a haven for their little ones.

Second Floor

Before showing the guest room, the couple showed the cabinet, adorned with family photo frames that captured their special moments together. Upon entering the guest room, they provided a detailed tour of the space.

The guest rooms have been meticulously designed to ensure that visitors feel at home. Each room features a cozy bed, an almirah, and thoughtful amenities that create an inviting atmosphere. Gautam then pointed out the temple located within the guest room, sharing that they spend half an hour offering prayers there.

Balcony

The balcony offers a refreshing escape from the indoors. Adorned with potted plants and comfortable seating, it is the perfect spot for morning coffees or evening reflections for the couple. A comfy swing is also placed on the balcony, where they can enjoy their coffee together.

Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy's Mumbai duplex is more than just a home; it reflects their journey, values, and aspirations. Every corner of the house tells a story, and each decor element holds significance. Throughout the space, there are numerous personal touches. Photographs capturing cherished moments and various artifacts are thoughtfully displayed, adding warmth and personality to the decor. These elements not only enhance the beauty of the home but also narrate the couple's journey together.

Speaking about their personal lives, Pankhuri Awasthy and Gautam Rode met while working on the famous show, Suryaputra Karn. Initially, they were good friends, but their friendship soon blossomed into love. The couple got married on February 5, 2018, in a fairytale wedding in Rajasthan. After five years of marriage, they welcomed their twins, a boy and a girl, on July 25, 2023.

