What made Aly Goni remember his exes?

Aly Goni and Jasmine Bhasin are among the most loved celebrity couple in the entertainment industry. The duo fell in love during Bigg Boss 14 and have been going headstrong since then. Everyone knows how much these two admire each other. In a recent podcast, Aly went on to praise girlfriend Jasmine, during which he even mentioned his exes. This happened as Aly was elaborating on how Jasmine is good to everyone despite being a celebrity.

In a conversation with InControversial Podcast, Aly Goni praised his girlfriend Jasmine Bhasin and even spoke about being in a live-in relationship with her. He shared how he has never seen someone as nice as her. Aly said, "She is good with everybody. She is so nice to all of my exes, I cannot even imagine. I cannot see any girl do that. I can't do that."

Aly Goni further shared how Jasmine is humble and keeps everyone happy around her. He expressed how the actress doesn't care about the other person's behavior and does too much for everyone. Aly admitted, "Jasmine is a successful independent woman; she shouldn't care. But the way, she is around people, it's like she is some normal girl."

Recently, the Bigg Boss 14 fame duo revealed in one of their vlogs that they are set to move in together in their new house. In a recent vlog, Aly shared that Jasmine is taking care of the interior of their new house as he is busy with his shoot and leg injury.

Speaking about moving in together, Aly shared how they decided to move in together after discussing for more than a year. He revealed it took them 1 to 1.5 years to convince each other to move in. Explaining the reason for this long discussion, the actor revealed how they both don't want any problems between them, as they haven't lived together ever.

The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein continued, "Our married friends always said, 'Stay together and see'. I believe that it is important to live together and see."

Workwise, Aly Goni is currently seen in Laughter Chefs.

