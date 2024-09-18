Aly Goni misses his 'Laila' Jasmine Bhasin as she shoots for The Traitors; asks fans if they have seen her: WATCH

Aly Goni and Jasmine Bhasin are one of the most beloved couples in the television industry. Fans affectionately refer to them as #JasLy. The pair always seizes the opportunity to show their love for each other on social media. Currently, Jasmine is away in Jaisalmer for a shoot for The Traitors and has had no contact with Aly. Taking to social media, Aly expressed that he was missing her.

Taking to social media, Aly Goni shared a beautiful reel with his 'Laila' Jasmine Bhasin. He captioned the reel with relatable lyrics of a song: Laila se mile arsa ho Gaya… Meri Laila ko dekha hai kisi ne?" The video had a glimpse of Aly alone while he breaks into a smile as Jasmine comes into the frame.

Take a look at Aly Goni and Jasmine Bhasin's video here:

For the uninitiated, Jasmine is all set to appear in a reality show titled The Traitors, the Indian adaptation of an American show with the same title. The show will have a group of celebrity contestants locking horns in the game of survival. Karan Johar will be seen hosting the show.

Sudhanshu Pandey, Karan Kundrra, Raj Kundra, Uorfi Javed, and Anshula Kapoor are other contestants who will be part of the project.

Pinkvilla exclusively reported about contestants like Jannat Zubair, Raftaar, Harsh Gujral, Mukesh Chhabra, Sufi Motiwala and Sahil Salathia bagging the show.

The contestants will be divided into two groups. One will have good citizens, while the other will be the Mafias.

Coming back to Jasmine Bhasin and Aly Goni, the duo met on the sets of Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 and became great friends. In Bigg Boss 15, the duo came closer and expressed love for each other. After the show, they announced their relationship and have been together ever since.

