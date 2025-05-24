The Kapil Sharma Show fame Paritosh Tripathi and wife Meenakshi welcome baby girl, Surbhi Chandna and more REACT

Paritosh Tripathi is a talented artist, known for his stint in The Kapil Sharma Show and many other projects. The actor made a special announcement today on his social media handle, after which several showered love on his family. Paritosh announced that he and his wife, Meenakshi Chand, have welcomed a baby girl. It was in December when the couple announced their pregnancy, and now they have finally welcomed their first child. Several celebs, such as Surbhi Chandna and more, congratulated the new parents.

Taking to his Instagram account, Paritosh Tripathi made this joyous announcement. He shared a note that read, "Welcome, baby girl. Born May 23, 2025. Paritosh & Meenakshi." In the caption of this post, the actor expressed his deepest emotions through a poem as he is now a father to a girl child. He shared his joy with everyone and wrote in Hindi, "'उपाध्यायान् दशाचार्य आचार्याणां शतं पिता । सहस्रं तु पितॄन् माता गौरवेणातिरिच्यते ॥' #बिटिया बहुत बोलने वाला चुपचाप है बरसती आँखे कह रहीं वो बिटिया का बाप है"

Paritosh Tripathi and wife Meenakshi welcome baby girl

After he made this special announcement, fans, friends and celebrities quickly congratulated the newest parents and showered immense love on the newborn. Suyyash Rai wrote, "boht boht mubarak Mumma Papa ko aur dono parivaaron ko boht boht badhaaii." Surbhi Chandna commented, "Wow big congratulations," Falaq Naazz said, "Congratulations," Gautam Rode commented, "Bahut bahut Mubarak dono ko," and so on the comments continued. Jaswir Kaur, Yukti Kapoor, Sanket Bhosale and many others congratulated the couple.

Here's how celebs reacted:

For the uninformed, Paritosh Tripathi and Meenakshi had announced their pregnancy on social media on December 31, 2024. With this announcement, The Kapil Sharma Show star expressed his wish to be a father to a baby girl. Now, Paritosh's wish is finally fulfilled.

Workwise, Paritosh Tripathi, who rose to fame with The Kapil Sharma Show, has worked in numerous films too. He acted in films like Janhit Mein Jaari, Luv Ki Arrange Marriage and more.

