Tujhse Hai Ashiqui Promo OUT: When and where to watch Abhishek Kumar and Amandeep Sidhu's romantic drama

Tujhse Hai Ashiqui has been one of the most anticipated dramas! Starring Abhishek Kumar and Amandeep Sidhu in lead roles, this upcoming drama promises to deliver drama, romance and a story that will touch hearts. After releasing the teaser on May 8, the makers dropped the first promo of Tujhse Hai Ashiqui on May 22. The first promo has left fans excited as it offers a sneak peek into the storyline of the show. The show is set to premiere next month on YouTube.

When and where to watch Tujhse Hai Ashiqui?

On May 22, Tujhse Hai Ashiqui makers dropped the first promo of the show. The promo features Abhishek Kumar and Amandeep Sidhu. By sharing this detailed sneak peek of the show's storyline, the makers also announced the premiere date and time of Tujhse Hai Ashiqui. Tujhse Hai Ashiqui will start airing on June 6, 2025, on Dreamiyata Dramaa's YouTube channel at 5 PM.

Watch Tujhse Hai Ashiqui's promo here-

The promo highlights Pumma's feelings for Noor. Abhishek Kumar, who plays Pumma, is deeply in love with Noor (Amandeep Sidhu's character). Pumma looks at Noor's picture as soon as he wakes up and expresses his immense love for her and dreams about meeting her.

The caption of this promo read, "Pumma or Noor Se Pyaar Hua ? Coming to your screen on 6/06/2025 only on @dreamiyatadramaa YouTube channel Milte hain jaldi Tujhse Hai Ashiqui."

After this promo was dropped, several flooded the comment section of this post and expressed their excitement to watch the show. A fan wrote, "Very exciting to see this project," another fan commented, "Awesome trailer," and so on the comments continued.

Produced by Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey, Tujhse Hai Ashiqui is set against the backdrop of Punjab and is a proper romantic drama worth binge-watching. Fans are excited to see this fresh pairing on-screen.

While Abhishek Kumar is currently seen in Laughter Chefs 2, Amandeep Sidhu was last seen in Badall Pe Paon Hai.

