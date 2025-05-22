The Kapil Sharma Show's photographer Das dada passes away; Sugganddha Mishra, Anup Soni and others pay condolences

The Kapil Sharma Show fame photographer, Das Dada, who was associated with the show for many years, passed away. On May 21, Kapil Sharma's team shared a heartwarming post remembering the production member. The team shared some memorable moments from the show featuring the late photographer. Along with sharing this clip, the team also penned a long note remembering Das Dada and his beautiful moments with them. After this news was shared, several celebrities, such as Sugganddha Mishra, Anup Soni and more, paid condolences.

Advertisement

Sharing this clip, The Kapil Sharma Show team paid tribute to Das Dada by writing a long note in his memory. The note read, "A very heavy heart today… We have lost Das Dada, the soul behind the lens, who captured countless beautiful moments with us since the beginning of The Kapil Sharma Show."

The caption further read, "More than just an associate photographer, he was family always smiling, always kind, and always there. His presence brought warmth and light, not just through his camera, but in every moment he shared with us. You will be missed beyond words, Dada. Rest in peace. Your memories will live on in every frame and every heart."

Watch a video of The Kapil Sharma Show fame photographer-

After the team shared this video, several paid condolences in the comment section of this video. Sugganddha Mishra dropped a "broken heart emoticon and folding hands." Anup Soni then commented, "(broken heart emoticons) may his soul rest in peace," and so on the comments continued. Fans also paid tribute to him and dropped comments on this post.

Advertisement

Take a look at their comments here-

Speaking about The Kapil Sharma Show, the hit comedy reality show consisted of Kapil Sharma as the main host and his team included Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar, Kiku Sharda, Bharti Singh, Chandan Prabhakar, Sumona Chakravarti, Navjot Singh Sidhu and a few more. The show premiered on Sony TV from April 2016 to July 2023. The Kapil Sharma Show had 5 seasons in the span of 7 years. Several prominent figures from the world of Bollywood, cricket, politics and more had appeared on the show.

ALSO READ: PIC: Kapil Sharma gears up for The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 2; says 'It's on the way'