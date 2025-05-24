The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 3: When and where to watch, what's new, and everything you need to know

Good news for The Great Indian Kapil Show fans - the show is set to return with its third installment very soon. Yes, Kapil Sharma's reality show featuring the talented artists will start airing in June 2025. After winning the hearts of audiences with the first two seasons, the show is set to return with all things new. Joining Kapil are Sunil Grover, Kiku Sharda, and Krushna Abhishek, who are ready to unleash some classic comedy chaos. Archana Puran Singh is set to grace the seat with her infectious laughter and warmth.

When and where to watch The Great Indian Kapil Show?

The Great Indian Kapil Show is set to return with its third season. The hit comedy reality show, featuring Kapil Sharma, Kiku Sharda, Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, Archana Puran Singh and more, will start streaming on Netflix from June 21, 2025, at 8 PM. The new episodes of The Great Indian Kapil Show will stream every Saturday at 8 PM.

Watch The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 3 announcement video here-

What is new in The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 3?

The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 3 will give an opportunity to their ardent fans to shine in the spotlight by showcasing their talent on the stage of the show. In a groundbreaking twist, Season 3 will invite the most atrangi (colorful), anokhe (unique), and mazzedaar (fun) fans of Netflix and The Great Indian Kapil Show to share their unique and distinct talents.

Speaking about the third season of The Great Indian Kapil Show, Kapil Sharma mentioned how it feels like "coming home to family." He added, "Every season, we’ve brought together an exciting mix of guests from all walks of life to keep the laughs rolling and the energy fresh. We have aimed at showcasing diverse conversations about careers, life choices, family, and love, and used comedy as the medium to reach everyone."

Commenting on the new aspect of the show, Kapil shared that this time they want to turn the spotlight to their fans and make them a part of the show. Kapil continued, "Hume to ab 192 countries ne dekh liya... ab aapko milwate hain humare superfans se (We have now been watched in 192 countries…now it’s time to introduce you to our superfans)."

With this exciting announcement, fans can now buckle up as their favorite show is set to return.

