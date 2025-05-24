EXCLUSIVE: Salman Khan to make grand appearance in The Great Indian Kapil Show on Netflix

The Great Indian Kapil Show will be returning to Netflix on June 21, 2025. The second season on the streaming platform will feature Archana Puran Singh, Kiku Sharda, Krushna Abhishek, and Sunil Grover. The promo of Kapil Sharma's new show went live on May 24, and the excitement is at its peak. To amp up the enthusiasm, the makers of the series have come up with a masterstroke, and the show will have Bollywood's superstar Salman Khan appear as one of the first few guests.

The previous season of The Great Indian Kapil Show saw Ranbir Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, and Neetu Kapoor as the guests in the first episode. A trusted source informed Pinkvilla that Salman Khan is all set to appear on Kapil Sharma's show unless there's some last-minute change of plans due to the Sikandar actor's hectic schedule. Regardless, the 59-year-old star will be seen on the show.

In the past, when Kapil Sharma's show aired on GEC, Salman made a few appearances, and the viewers enjoyed it to the core. The moment where Salman rolls on the floor laughing is still doing the rounds on social media. Fans can expect a delightful mix of light-hearted banter and some never-heard-before stories from his life and career.

With Salman Khan being one of the first guests, the bar is set very high for the rest of the season. Krushna Abhishek's style, Sunil Grover's impromptu comedy, Kiku Sharda's antics, and Kapil Sharma's wit - all these artists promise to bring new flavors to the audience. Archana Puran Singh, who enjoys the skit as a judge, is also a part of their comedy sketches.

Take a look at the new promo of the show:

Kapil Sharma shared, "Every season, we’ve brought together an exciting mix of guests from all walks of life to keep the laughs rolling and the energy fresh. We have aimed at showcasing diverse conversations about careers, life choices, family, and love, and used comedy as the medium to reach everyone."

He further added that this time around the makers have decided to turn the spotlight on their fans and make them an integral part of The Great Indian Kapil Show.

