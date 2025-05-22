REPORT: Salman Khan, not Amitabh Bachchan, to host Kaun Banega Crorepati

Amitabh Bachchan's association with Kaun Banega Crorepati has been for more than a decade now. The show has been hosted by the megastar for many years now, and the anticipation for the new season has been at its peak. Amidst this buzz, a new update has been doing the rounds now. As per the latest reports, not Amitabh Bachchan but Salman Khan is in talks to host Kaun Banega Crorepati's new season.

According to Bollywood Hungama report, Salman Khan is in advanced talks to replace Amitabh Bachchan as the host of Kaun Banega Crorepati. While Salman Khan has been the host of Bigg Boss for years now, he will now be seen hosting Kaun Banega Crorepati if things go well. A source informed the publication that Salman is the best face to replace Big B, as he has a strong connection with the audience like the megastar.

The source also shared with the portal that, like earlier, Shah Rukh Khan hosted Kaun Banega Crorepati's few seasons and if things go well, Salman will be the new host of the hit quiz-based reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati 17. The report also suggests that the negotiations for the finances are going on in full swing. It is said that Amitabh Bachchan will be stepping back from Kaun Banega Crorepati due to personal reasons.

Speaking about Salman Khan, Pinkvilla recently reported that Bigg Boss Season 19 is happening and will be produced by Endemol Shine India. And Salman will shoot for the promo of the controversial reality show promo in at the end of June. The new season is expected to premiere around late July.

Meanwhile, the registration for Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 has begun. The announcement of Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 was made on April 4, featuring megastar Amitabh Bachchan. However, no official confirmation of whether Big B is hosting the upcoming season or not has yet been made.

