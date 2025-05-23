'They cheated me out of my...': Abhinav Shukla shares his ordeal online about what happened to him

Popular actor Abhinav Shukla shared an unfortunate ordeal he experienced recently after collaborating with a brand. The actor, who has often been vocal about his thoughts and opinions, shared this regrettable incident on social media. Abhinav has more than 1 million followers, and to alert these fans, the actor shared that he had been cheated by the brands and even plans to take legal action against them.

Advertisement

Taking to his Instagram account, Abhinav Shukla informed his fans that he is no longer in association with two brands. He further revealed the reason for ending his association with them and wrote, "As they have violated the contract & cheated on me out of my money!"

The actor even shared that he will take legal action and said, "Will be taking appropriate legal action as per the law!"

Take a look at Abhinav Shukla's story here-

Abhinav Shukla has been one of the well-known actors in the television industry. A few days back, the actor was in the news after he had informed his fans about receiving death threats from a Bishnoi gang member. The controversy happened when Rubina Dilaik's fight with Asim Riaz on Battleground grabbed eyeballs. It escalated when Abhinav showed his support for Rubina, slamming Asim. After which, a Bishnoi gang member gave death threats to Abhinav and his family.

Advertisement

Workwise, Abhinav Shukla has been a part of several fictional and non-fictional shows like Jaane Kya Baat Hui, Chotti Bahu, Geet- Hui Sabse Parayi, Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Diya Aur Baati Hum, Bigg Boss 14, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, and more.

Speaking about his personal life, Abhinav Shukla tied the knot with Rubina Dilaik on June 21, 2018, in Shimla. They welcomed twin baby girls, Edhaa and Jeeva, on November 27, 2023. The couple often shares adorable glimpses of their babies on social media, leaving us in awe.

ALSO READ: 'Stop fishing for sympathy': Asim Riaz slams Abhinav Shukla after receiving death threats from Bishnoi gang; Controversy EXPLAINED