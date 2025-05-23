Kaun Banega Crorepati 17: Will Salman Khan replace Amitabh Bachchan? Here's what we know

Kaun Banega Crorepati is India's popular quiz-based reality show that audiences look forward to. Amitabh Bachchan's association with the show has been for many years now. The makers are now gearing up for the 17th season of the show, and the registration for the same has begun. However, amidst this, the recent buzz suggested that Salman Khan has been in advanced talks for hosting Kaun Banega Crorepati 17. But today, a new report rubbished these rumors.

After various reports claimed that Salman Khan will be replacing Amitabh Bachchan as the host for Kaun Banega Crorepati 17, India Today reported that this news is not true. According to this portal's sources, Big B is not getting replaced with Salman in Kaun Banega Crorepati 17. This has put end to an speculation about Amitabh Bachchan's exit from the show.

For the uninformed, it was earlier reported that Salman Khan will be the new host of the hit quiz-based reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 and the negotiations for the finances are going on in full swing. It was also said that Big B is stepping away from the show due to personal reasons. Reportedly, the new season is slated to go on floors in July. Kaun Banega Crorepati will reportedly air from August first week.

As Amitabh Bachchan is now a confirmed part of Kaun Banega Crorepati 17, fans can't wait for the new season's premiere. Big B has already shot a few promos of the show which have gone on air a few days back. The registration for the show has begun. The announcement of Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 was made on April 4, featuring megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

Meanwhile, Pinkvilla recently reported that Bigg Boss Season 19 is happening and will be produced by Endemol Shine India. For this, Salman will shoot for the promo at the end of June and the new season is expected to air in July.

