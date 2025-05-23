TRP Report Week 19: Anupamaa, Udne Ki Aasha see ratings boost, THIS show makes surprise entry into top 5

The TRP report for week 19 is out, and there have been many changes that might surprise you. While the top-performing shows like Anupamaa and Udne Ki Aasha continue ranking in the top spot, their ratings have seen much improvement. Many shows remain consistent in the top 5 on this week's TRP chart; there has been one new addition in the TRP. And this new addition is not Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin or Jhanak but Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Yes!

Advertisement

TRP Report of Week 19

1. Anupamaa - 2.0

Rupali Ganguly-starrer Anupamaa is back in the name, as this is the second time when the show has consistently ranked in the first spot. In the week 19 TRP report, Anupamaa grabbed the top spot and received 2.0 ratings. Compared to last week's TRP report, the show's ratings have seen a boost. Last week, Anupamaa received a 1.8 rating.

2. Udne Ki Aasha - 2.0

Udne Ki Aasha is giving tough competition to Anupamaa. The show, which stars Kanwar Dhillon and Neha Harsora in lead roles, has grabbed the second spot in this week's TRP report. Last week, the show got a 1.8 rating. However, this week, the show's ratings have improved. Udne Ki Aasha got 2.0 ratings in week 19.

3. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai - 1.9

Samridhii Shukla and Rohit Purohit starrer Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai remains consistent in the third spot. For weeks now, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been ranking in the third spot. This week, too, the show secured the same spot and got 1.9 rating.

Advertisement

4. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah - 1.6

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is the surprise entry this week. Due to its interesting storyline, the longest-running sitcom has entered the top 5 on the TRP chart. This week Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah got 1.6 ratings

5. Advocate Anjali Awasthi - 1.5

Advocate Anjali Awasthi, starring Ankit Raizada and Shritama Mitra, is successfully entertaining the viewers. The courtroom drama bagged the fifth spot and has a 1.5 rating.

Apart from the above-mentioned shows, fans were hoping to see other hit shows like Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Jaadu Teri Nazar, and Jhanak to be a part of the top 5 shows this week. This is because these shows have witnessed drastic changes in the past week. However, it seems that these major updates have not really impressed the audience as much.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

ALSO READ: TRP Report Week 18: Udne Ki Aasha loses 1st spot to THIS show; Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fails to rank in top 5 despite Bhavika Sharma's entry