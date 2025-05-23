POLL RESULT: Shivangi Joshi-Mohsin Khan or Harshad Chopda-Pranali Rathod, fans feel THIS Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai couple should return

Pinkvilla conducted an interesting poll on May 21 to learn about audience's opinion. We listed down Television's popular and favorite on-screen couples who are no longer seen on the screen. We asked our readers to vote for that on-screen couple whom they want to see on-screen again. Now, the results are finally out and the couple who won this poll is Kartik-Naira from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Yes, fans want to see Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan again on-screen as a pair.

In the poll, we listed down 10 popular on-screen couples and asked netizens to vote for the one couple whom they want to see make a comeback. Naira-Kartik from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai won the poll and received the maximum votes, 25%. After Naira-Kartik, fans voted equally for two couples whom they wish to see on-screen again. And those two couples are -Ishita-Raman from Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and Khushi-Arnav from Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon. Both of them received 20.83% votes.

Take a look at the poll result here-

This poll result clearly indicates that the netizens want Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan to return as a pair on-screen. The two played the lead pair in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and won hearts with their on-screen chemistry. Their fans adored their relationship and loved them immensely. However, after their track in the show concluded, Shivangi and Mohsin weren't seen together again in any other show.

Similarly, fans also want to see Ishita-Raman (Divyanka Tripathi-Karan Patel) from Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and Khushi-Arnav (Sanaya Irani-Barun Sobti) from Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon.

For the uninformed, the nominations for this poll were: Kartik-Naira from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Ishita-Raman from Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Khushi-Arnav from Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon, Abhimanyu-Akshara from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Asad-Zoya from Qubool Hai, Ram-Priya from Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, Manik-Nandini from Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan, Shivaay-Anika from Ishqbaaz, Abhi-Pragya from Kumkum Bhagya, and Arjun-Aarohi from Kitani Mohabbat Hai.

