OPINION: From fighting negativity together to showcasing love for each other's families, 4 reasons why we think Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim are the IT couple

There have been several occasions where Shoaib Ibrahim has demonstrated his love for his wife, Dipika Kakar, winning the hearts of their fans in the process. A particularly special moment was when Shoaib proposed to Dipika on the stage of Nach Baliye 9, which remains one of our favorite moments in their love story. Meanwhile, Dipika has proven to be a supportive wife, accepting his family as her own, which is also an important aspect of marriage.

Unfortunately, Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika are currently facing one of the most challenging times in their lives. On May 16, Shoaib announced that Dipika had been diagnosed with a tennis ball-sized tumor in her left liver. This diagnosis came after she experienced significant stomach pain and underwent several tests. While Dipika's treatment is ongoing, Shoaib has been a steadfast support for her throughout this ordeal. Their unwavering love and support for each other have consistently touched our hearts.

Here's why we think Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim are the IT couple:

1. Fighting negativity together

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim have always been open and honest with their fans. They share their most vulnerable moments while keeping their admirers updated on their lives. However, with love also come unwanted opinions. There have been instances where they faced trolling. For example, when Dipika was criticized for her loud voice, Shoaib responded by saying that her voice is music to his ears and that he doesn't care about others' opinions.

When Dipika took a break from work for her pregnancy and to spend time with their son, Ruhaan, trolls targeted Shoaib and his family. Negative comments accused him of not allowing Dipika to work. In response, the actress clarified multiple times that she had chosen to take a break and had not quit the industry. She silenced the trolls by later returning to work on Celebrity MasterChef. Throughout these challenges, the couple stood by each other as a strong support system, demonstrating their love.

2. Immense love for each other

Dipika and Shoaib fell in love during their stint in Sasural Simar Ka. Dipika, who was married previously, parted ways with her first husband during her stint in Sasural Simar Ka. After which, Shoaib was accused of Dipika's divorce. However, Dipika had clarified how Shoaib wasn't the reason for her separation and had expressed how he had supported her during the tough phase. The actress had even praised Shoaib for not letting her past affect their relationship.

From the time the couple made their relationship public, fans have only seen both of them go miles beyond to make each other feel special. The couple's relationship has been an inspiration for many. Despite coming from different backgrounds and having different faiths, Dipika and Shoaib managed to make their relationship work, showcasing that love knows no boundaries.

Their relationship is built on mutual respect, trust and understanding. They have been open about their journey, sharing their experiences and challenges with their fans. This transparency has helped them build a strong bond with their audience, who admire their love and commitment to each other.

3. Pampering each other

What is love if it cannot be expressed? Dipika and Shoaib truly know how to make each other feel special. From Dipika cooking Shoaib's favorite dishes to him surprising her with her favorite products and thoughtful gestures, they consistently go out of their way to bring joy to one another.

4. Family-Oriented Approach

It is well known that both Shoaib and Dipika hold their families in high regard. Over the years, they have showcased their strong family bonds in their vlogs, and it’s clear that their family members are truly important to them. Dipika tends to the needs and preferences of Shoaib's family, while Shoaib looks after Dipika’s family as well. Recently, Shoaib even gifted a house to Dipika's mother, proving to be a devoted son-in-law. Their love for their families highlights how great partners they truly are.

Promising to stand by each other through thick and thin is not everyone's cup of tea. However, those who find someone willing to do this for them truly win in life. Similarly, Shoaib and Dipika are among the few celebrities who have endured much together. From facing backlash for their inter-caste marriage to being trolled on numerous occasions, the duo has encountered immense challenges but emerged stronger due to their love, support, understanding, and respect for each other, thus proving that they are the IT couple of the industry.

