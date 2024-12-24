WATCH: Surbhi Chandna and hubby Karan Sharma spill tea on their Christmas and New Year plans; actress says 'Iss saal hum...'

Surbhi Chandna often gets spotted along with her husband, Karan Sharma. Whether it is about stepping out for dinner dates, watching movies, or even casual outings, the couple never leaves an opportunity to express admiration for each other publicly. Recently, the duo was seen engaging in a lively conversation with paparazzi, sharing snippets of their upcoming Christmas celebration.

Spilling the beans on how they are going to celebrate the New Year, the actress gave an insight into her upcoming plans for the festivities. The Ishqbaaz fame said, "Mera pati mujhe date pe leke jaane wala hai. Thank you sir. Woh bhi date maine plan ki hai (My husband is going to take me on a date. I have planned that date too)."

Meanwhile, Karan quipped, "Jagah bhi inhone plan kiya hai. Aur mujhe bataya nahi hai ki kahan jaana hai. (She has decided on the place also and has not even told me where we are going)." Surbhi added, "Hum aaj date pe jaa rahe hain kyunki hum travel nahi kar rahe hain iss saal. Toh humne kaha ki yahi pe manate hain. (We're going out on a date today because we did not travel this year. Thus, we thought it would be nice to celebrate right here instead)."

Take a look at the video here:

Talking about Surbhi Chandna, the actress recently took to social media and informed fans about her health. She opened up about her struggle with a stomach infection. The actress also mentioned juggling her work responsibilities, highlighting the reality that actors perform their jobs despite difficulties.

The Sherdil Shergill actress wrote, "Two days ago, I was struggling with the worst-ever stomach infection—an attack of sorts—to the extent that I could barely get out of bed. And by the way, I rarely rant because I love my work so, so much."

