Shoaib Ibrahim-Dipika Kakar's sister Saba welcomes first child, her husband Khalid Niaz gives health update

Dipika Kakar's sister in law Saba Ibrahim and her husband Khalid Niaz have finally welcomed their first child. The couple are now parents to a baby boy. This news was shared by Khalid through their new vlog. While Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim were absent from the hospital during Saba's delivery, the other family members were with Saba when she was hospitalised. However, after welcoming their child, Khalid had called Shoaib and given the good news to him and Dipika.

Advertisement

As Saba Ibrahim's vlog starts, Khalid informs that Dipika Kakar is hospitalised and Shoaib Ibrahim is with her. Later, it was seen that Saba was hospitalized for her delivery. When she was taken for her delivery, the entire family was patiently waiting for the good news. Later, Khalid informs the family members that Saba has delivered a baby boy. He then calls Shoaib to give the good news. The family is delighted at the arrival of the child.

Later, Khalid thanked fans for their blessings and prayers. He then explained how he was scared seeing Saba Ibrahim deliver their child. Saba's husband then shared that he and Saba were expecting to have a girl as their first child but now they are happy to be parents to a baby boy. He then shared that Saba and the baby are both doing well.

Khalid further urged their fans to pray for Dipika Kakar's health and expressed how they have been in a difficult phase for a few days but Dipika has been battling it very bravely. He shared that Dipika video called them after Saba delivered the baby and cried after seeing the newborn.

Advertisement

For the uninformed, Saba Ibrahim and Khalid Niaz got married on November 6, 2022, in Mumbai. In April 2023, Saba and Khalid announced their pregnancy. Unfortunately, in May 2024, Saba suffered a miscarriage. On January 29, 2025, Saba and Khalid announced their pregnancy again and are now parents to a baby boy.

ALSO READ: Dipika Kakar's latest health update: Shoaib Ibrahim reveals surgery is being scheduled to remove tumor