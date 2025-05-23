Cannes EXCLUSIVE: When Hina Khan was 'overwhelmed' with Priyanka Chopra's THIS gesture at prestigious film festival

The Cannes Film Festival officially began on May 13 and will end on May 24. This prestigious event has been graced by several celebrities over the years who have left a mark at the film festival with their looks and projects. Television's beloved actor Hina Khan had also graced the film festival in 2019. During her visit, Hina had exclusively shared with us how Priyanka Chopra's sweet gesture overwhelmed her at the Cannes Film Festival.

In 2019, Hina Khan attended the Cannes Film Festival, during which she had a chance to interact with Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra. Hina had graced the prestigious event for the poster launch of her upcoming Indo-English film, Country of Blind. She had shared a post sharing how Priyanka had invited her to a party, and when she attended it, Priyanka didn't leave her hand even "for a second." After this, Pinkvilla exclusively asked Hina about her experience interacting with Chopra.

When asked, Hina Khan told Pinkvilla, "She (Priyanka Chopra) knew everything. About the movie, why I was here, everything. That's why she invited me to the party when I was there."

Further, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame revealed how Priyanka's sweet gesture made her feel 'overwhelmed'. Hina added, "She introduced me to everyone as the 'star' from India. She did not mention television or films; she just said an Indian star, and I was overwhelmed. She didn't have to do it, but she did."

At Cannes Film Festival, Hina Khan's stunning red carpet appearances had gone super viral. Her extravagant outfits grabbed eyeballs as she confidently walked the red carpet.

Cannes Film Festival 2025, the 78th edition of this prestigious event, will conclude on May 24. Taking place in the picturesque city of Cannes on the stunning French Riviera, several celebrities have graced the event this year.

Speaking about Hina Khan, the actress has been a part of several fictional and non-fictional shows such as Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Khatron Ke Khiladi 8, Bigg Boss 11, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, and more.

