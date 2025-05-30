TRP Report Week 20: Udne Ki Aasha sees major drop, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's rank improves

The BARC TRP report for week 20 is out, revealing some significant shifts in Television ratings. Udne Ki Aasha saw a notable drop in viewership, while Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai climbed the rankings. With the ongoing IPL season drawing major attention, many TV shows' viewership has been affected. Despite the hurdle, Rupali Ganguly starrer Anupamaa ruled the TRP chart and continues to reign at the top.

Here's looking at the top TV shows that made it to this week's list.

TRP Report of this week

Name Ratings Anupamaa 1.9 Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 1.9 Udne Ki Aasha 1.8 Advocate Anjali Awasthi 1.4 Mangal Lakshmi- Lakshmi ka Safar 1.4

Here are the top 5 shows of this week

Anupamaa

Rupali Ganguly starrer Anupamaa is yet again ruling the TRP chart. A few weeks back, Udne Ki Aasha held the top position, but Anupamaa made a strong comeback, captivating the audience with its engaging storyline. Currently, the plot revolves around Maahi and Aryan's wedding, and a significant twist involving Ayan's death is set to unfold.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Samridhii Shukla and Rohit Purohit starrer Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai took the second spot this week. The longest-running show recently took a 7-year leap, with Abhira and Armaan living away from each other. Armaan lives with his daughter, and Abhira is unaware of it. Meanwhile, the makers have now shown Abhira and her daughter Maira's reunion. Further, a big twist will be introduced when Abhira will learn that Maira is her own daughter.

Udne Ki Aasha

Udne Ki Aasha slipped to the third spot this week. Featuring Neha Harsora and Kanwar Dhillon in lead roles, the show's current storyline didn't resonate well with the viewers. However, the makers promised a significant twist in Sayali and Sachin's lives that might reignite their interest.

Advocate Anjali Awasthi

Advocate Anjali Awasthi, starring Ankit Raizada and Shritama Mitra, secured the fourth spot. This courtroom drama has been engaging audiences since its premiere, thanks to its compelling storyline, strong dialogues, and impressive performances.

Mangal Lakshmi- Lakshmi ka Safar

Deepika Singh's Mangal Lakshmi- Lakshmi ka Safar took the fifth spot on the TRP charts. This show focuses on Lakshmi's life and is successfully captivating viewers with its intriguing twists and dramatic narrative.

Last week rankings of top 5 shows

Last week, Anupamaa was ranked first with a rating of 1.8.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai held the third spot with a rating of 1.9.

Udne Ki Aasha was in second place with a rating of 2.0.

Advocate Anjali Awasthi stood fifth with a rating of 1.5.

Mangal Lakshmi - Lakshmi Ka Safar was not among the top five last week.

The other top 5 shows that ranked in the top 10 of week 20 are Laughter Chefs on 6th spot, Jhanak on 7th spot, Mangal Lakshmi on 8th spot, Jaadu Teri Nazar on 9th spot, and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah on 10th spot.

