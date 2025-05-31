Laughter Chefs fame Kashmera Shah buys expensive gift for herself that costs over whopping Rs 40 lakhs

Kashmera Shah and Krushna Abhishek are among the beloved celeb couples of the telly world, who are adored for their unfiltered banter and chemistry. They have a massive fan following on social media too. On May 30, as Krushna Abhishek celebrated his birthday, it wasn't him but Kashmera who surprised everyone by gifting herself a lavish present. She purchased a brand-new BYD Seal electric car that costs more than 40 lakhs in Mumbai.

Advertisement

In her latest vlog, Kashmera Shah gave fans a glimpse of her special purchase. The video begins with her getting ready at home, sharing some lighthearted moments with her house helps. When Krushna arrives, Kashmera teases him by saying she has a surprise for him, building up the excitement by calling it a "big surprise."

Krushna Abhishek, who is curious and a bit confused, admits he's unsure about what she’s planning to buy. Kashmera cheekily hints that Krushna has unknowingly paid for the gift.

The moment they arrive at the car showroom, Krushna is visibly shocked. He recalls signing cheques for Kashmera and realizes she used one to buy the car. Their sons, Krushnaag and Rayaan, add to the humor by teasing, “Daddy ka paisa gaya” (Daddy’s money is gone), leaving Krushna shocked.

Krushna mentions, "Log Hotel mai acha khana bana ke zindagi mai aage badte hai, ye Laughter Chefs mai kharab khana bana ke gaadiya le rahi hai (People cook delicious food in hotels and move ahead in life, but she’s cooking terrible food in Laughter Chefs and buying cars!)." Kashmera then asks Krushna to join him, and then they welcome their car. Krushna again funnily mentions how his big amount has gone. The family performs a small cake-cutting ceremony, offers prayers, and drives the new car home.

Advertisement

Workwise, Krushna Abhisheka and Kashmera Shah are seen entertaining audiences with their appearance on the popular reality show Laughter Chefs.

ALSO READ: Happy PICS of birthday boy Krushna Abhishek with his wife Kashmera Shah and their twins will brighten your day