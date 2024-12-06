TRP Report Week 48: Anupamaa loses first spot, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai slips down; find out which show is top-ranked

The TRP report for week 48 has been released! While Rupali Ganguly's show, Anupamaa, has consistently held the top spot, this week, another beloved show has taken the lead, dethroning Anupamaa. If you thought that show was Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, think again, as it has seen a decline in ratings.

The show that has claimed the number one position this week is Udne Ki Aasha. Yes, Neha Harsora and Kanwar Dhillon's show has emerged as the audience's favorite this week.

Here's the TRP report for week 48:

Serial name Ratings Udne Ki Aasha 2.3 Anupamaa 2.3 Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 2.3 Advocate Anjali Awasthi 2.1 Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin 2.1 Jhanak 1.9 Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah 1.8 Mangal Lakshmi 1.8 Parineetii 1.6 Shiv Shakti Tap Tyaag Tandav 1.5

1 - Udne Ki Aasha

This week, Neha Harsora and Kanwar Dhillon starrer Udne Ki Aasha bagged the first rank on the TRP chart, beating giants like Anupamaa and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Currently, the show revolves around Neha's character Saylu, trying to prove her identity and it is seen how her husband Sachin (Kanwar's character) supports her and encourages her to be independent.

Watch Udne Ki Aasha promo here-

2 - Anupamaa

Rupali Ganguly starrer Anupamaa has received the same ratings as Udne Ki Aasha; however, this week, the show slipped to the second position from its first spot. At present, the show revolves around the mother-daughter that is Anupamaa and Raahi's troubled relationship. The story also follows a love triangle plot. Along with Rupali, it stars Alisha Parveen and Shivam Khajuria in lead roles.

3- Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai also has 2.3 ratings, similar to Anupamaa and Udne Ki Aasha. This week, Samridhii Shukla and Rohit Purohit starrer ranked third. The show revolves around Armaan and Abhira's baby and the big secret that Armaan and Rohit are hiding from the family, including Abhira and Ruhi. While the shocking twist is about to occur, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has hooked audiences.

4- Advocate Anjali Awasthi

Advocate Anjali Awasthi, starring Ankit Raizada and Shritama Mitra is successfully entertaining the viewers. The courtroom drama bagged the fourth spot and has got 2.1 ratings.

5- Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Bhavika Sharma and Hitesh Bharadwaj's show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has ranked fifth and got 2.1 ratings. Ever since the show took a leap, the ratings have been fluctuating. However, due to its engaging storyline, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin often manages to rank in the top 5 beloved shows.

6- Jhanak

Jhanak, starring Hiba Nawab and Krushal Ahuja's in lead roles, is another favorite show that manages to resonate with the viewers. This week, the show ranked sixth.

7- Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is the longest-running sitcom, yet it continues to entertain viewers. Starring Dilip Joshi, Amit Bhatt, Munmun Dutta, Mandar Chandwadkar, and others, the show has secured the seventh position on the TRP chart.

8- Mangal Lakshmi

Deepika Singh and Naman Shaw's show Mangal Lakshmi ranked 8th on the week 48 TRP chart. However, the family drama never fails to entertain the viewers. The current storyline has hooked audiences.

9- Parineetii

Parineetii stars Anchal Sahu, Tanvi Dogra, and Ankur Verma in pivotal roles. This week, the show ranked in 9th position.

10 - Shiv Shakti Tap Tyaag Tandav

Shiv Shakti Tap Tyaag Tandav, the mythological show featuring Ram Yashvardhan and Subha Rajput, has secured the last position in this week's TRP report.

