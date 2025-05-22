Anupamaa Upcoming Twist: Rupali Ganguly's character exposes Gautam but pays THIS price for it

Anupamaa has been consistently entertaining the audience with its twists and turns. From the star cast performances to the engaging storyline, the show has kept audiences hooked. Now, in the upcoming episode of the show, fans will witness a shocking twist as Gautam takes revenge on Anupama after she exposes him. This twist will prove to be a game-changer in Anupamaa's story that promises to keep the viewers entertained.

Advertisement

Star Plus uploaded a new promo of Rupali Ganguly-starrer Anupamaa, offering fans a glimpse of the upcoming twist in the show. Here, we see Anupamaa slam Gautam and warn him to stay away from her kids. She goes to Kothari's mansion and catches his collar and threatens him not to harm her children. Gautam then plans to seek revenge on Anupama for insulting him. As Anupama reaches home, she sees that her business has turned to ashes.

Anupama Ki Rasoi has been set on fire. Anupama panics and tries to save her kitchen but her family and Raghav stop her. Anupama breaks down seeing the same.

Watch a glimpse of Anupamaa's upcoming twist here-

The caption of this promo read, "Anupama ne kiya Gautam ka saamna… par usne vaar Anupama ke sapno par kiya. Jab tak Anupama samajhti, uski rasoi, uska sapna, aag mein jhalak raha tha. Kya iss aag mein uska hausla bachega?"

Advertisement

At present, the storyline revolves around Mahi and Aryan's pre-wedding functions. In the latest episode, it was seen that Gautam creates a big drama as Prarthana wants to divorce him. After which, Vasundhara blames Anupama for provoking Prarthana to divorce Gautam. Later, Prarthana informs Parag how Gautam abused her.

On the other hand, the makers are set to introduce a new twist in the show. As per the recently released promo, it is seen that Anupama will soon go far away from everyone and Ahmedabad in order to start a new life. What will make her take this decision is still not known. However, it is seen that Anupama will move to Mumbai and start a new life, forgetting her dreams.

Starring Rupali Ganguly, Adrija Roy and Shivam Khajuria in lead roles, Anupamaa airs every day.

ALSO READ: 'Rupali Ganguly is deeply obsessed with Anupamaa,' says show's producer Rajan Shahi