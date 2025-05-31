Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi New Season: Mouni Roy and Karishma Tanna to reunite with Smriti Irani?

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi reboot is announced, and fans are eagerly looking forward to every update about the show. Pinkvilla first broke the news that producer Ektaa Kapoor is set to revive this iconic series. Reports now indicate that shooting for this new limited series has commenced, with numerous protocols put in place. Returning to their iconic roles, the original leads, Smriti Irani as Tulsi and Amar Upadhyay as Mihir, are set to grace our screens once again. Popular actors Mouni Roy and Karishma Tanna are rumored to join the cast, albeit in cameo roles.

According to Indian Forums reports, Mouni Roy and Karishma Tanna are set to join Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi's new season. As per the portal's sources, these two talented actresses, who were a part of the first season, will be roped in to play a cameo role in the reprised edition. It is said that Mouni and Karishma will be shooting for an extended promo for the sequel, and it is going to be an interesting one. However, the makers and the two talented divas are yet to confirm this news.

As the audience's beloved Tulsi and Mihir are returning to the screens once again, the anticipation for this new season is at its peak. It was recently reported that Smriti Irani, Amar Upadhyay and other cast members of the show have started shooting for the new season. Reports say that the shooting is taking place under remarkably tight security measures.

To maintain confidentiality, the phones of the key cast members, including Amar Upadhyay, Smriti Irani, and Ektaa Kapoor, are reportedly being tapped. Furthermore, Irani is expected to have Z-plus security during shooting, and all people on set will be required to adhere to strict security protocols.

For the uninformed, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi's new season will only have 150 episodes and there is a reason for this. The producer shared that when the original series ended, it was exactly 150 episodes short of hitting the 2,000-episode milestone. Thus, she aims to achieve the 2000 benchmark by releasing the 150-episode limited second season. Ektaa Kapoor and team plan to officially announce this news in June 2025.

