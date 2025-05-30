Haale Dil Promo OUT: When and where to watch Manisha Rani's show, storyline and more

Manisha Rani is ready to set the screens on fire and how! The reality show star, who has a massive fan following because of her chirpiness and infectious personality, will gain more fandom now because of her acting prowess. Manisha is set to feature in a drama titled Haale Dil. After the announcement was made a few days back, the makers of this show have dropped the full trailer of the show, and it is quite gripping. Haale Dil will start airing from June, and fans can't wait to watch this.

When and where to watch Manisha Rani's show Haale Dil?

Haale Dil stars Manisha Rani, Nishank Verma, Harshad Arora and Jenifer Emmanuel in important roles. On May 30, the makers dropped the full trailer of the show on social media and even announced the premiere date and time of the show. Haale Dil's first episode will be out on June 6 at 1 PM on Dreamiyata Dramaa YouTube channel.

Watch Trailer of Haale Dil here-

Storyline of Haale Dil:

As shown in the trailer, Haale Dil features Manisha Rani as the female protagonist. She is seen playing the role of Harshad Arora's wife, who will play Vivek Chawla. Her name in the show is Indu but she only addresses herself as Mrs Chawla. As the trailer starts, Manisha's character is happy, cordial, optimistic and fearless. She is extremely proud to be Vivek's wife and only introduces herself as Mrs Chawla or Vivek's wife. Her world collapses when she discovers that her husband, Vivek, is cheating on her. She is devastated and shocked.

Nishank Verma's character, Kushal, rescues her from a situation where a person asks her name. Kushal questions Indu for not telling her name to the person. Indu, in a devastating tone, expresses how her name holds no meaning as she has only lived a life as Vivek's wife. She questions Kushal as she feels she doesn't have an identity.

About Manisha Rani's professional journey

Manisha Rani, the social media personality, rose to fame after participating in the controversial reality show, Bigg Boss OTT 2. She was one of the finalists on the show and was loved for her unfiltered personality. After this, Manisha entered the hit dance reality show, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. Because of her amazing performances on the show, she emerged as the winner of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. She was even seen hosting Hip Hop India Season 2.

