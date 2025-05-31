'Itna besharam hai...' Why did Reem Shaikh say this about Abhishek Kumar?

Reem Shaikh, the talented star, has been a part of the television world since childhood and has earned wide recognition. She is currently seen on Laughter Chefs Season 2, a star-studded cooking reality show. Recently, on the Bharti TV podcast, the actress spoke about her co-contestants Abhishek Kumar and Samarth Jurel and described how they playfully compliment all the female contestants.

While talking to Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa, Reem Shaikh also opened up about the speculations surrounding the new season of Bigg Boss not premiering. Speaking about it, Reem shared that she used to enjoy watching Bigg Boss as a viewer but hasn’t been enjoying it much over the past 2–3 years. After Reem made this confession, Bharti playfully reminded her that many of the people who were part of Bigg Boss in the last 2–3 years are now working with them on Laughter Chefs.

Upon hearing this, Reem quipped, "No Abhishek was hurt." Bharti Singh then shared that while many hesitate to express their feelings to girls, Abhishek Kumar and Samarth Jurel do so without any reservations. Bharti and Haarsh noted how Abhishek openly compliments girls and expresses his admiration freely.

Agreeing with Bharti Singh and Haarsh, Reem revealed that Abhishek often compliments her to her face. She added, "Aur itna besharam hai, abhi mujhe muh pe bol raha hoga, baad mein Nia ko same cheez jaake bolega" (And he is so shameless—he’ll compliment me now and later say the same thing to Nia). Reem also shared how she once asked Abhishek if he ever feels hesitant about giving compliments to everyone.

Haarsh quipped that Abhishek should compliment one person at a time and maintain a gap between them. The comedian also added that both Abhishek and Samarth are very cute.

On the personal front, Reem Shaikh recently bought a swanky BMW worth over Rs 60 lakh. Professionally, she has been part of several shows, including Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal, Fanaa: Ishq Mein Marjawaan, and more.

