Falaq Naazz on reaching out to Dipika Kakar after her stage 2 liver cancer diagnosis: 'Call laga but...'

Dipika Kakar has been receiving love and support from everyone ever since she disclosed the unfortunate news of being diagnosed with stage 2 liver cancer. While the actress has been battling this disease with utmost courage, fans and friends have been sending their well wishes to her. Similarly, Falaq Naazz has also been praying for Dipika's well-being and disclosed recently that she reached out to her.

In conversation with Telly Masala, Falaq Naazz opened up about reaching to Dipika Kakar after she learned out about the latter's stage 2 liver cancer diagnosis. She said, "I have tried calling both of them (Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika). Call laga but answer nahi ho paya, meri baat nahi ho paayi Dipika se personally but I really hope that she will get through it and Allah usko Shifa de, usko tandustri de, mai yahi dua karungi. Baaki agar meri baat hogi toh mai definitely use milne jaungi but abhi tak meri baat nahi hui. They must be busy with the hospital thing and all."

(I have tried calling both of them (Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika). The call went through but I couldn’t talk to Dipika personally. I really hope that she gets through this, and may Allah grant her healing and good health - that’s what I’m praying for. If I get a chance to speak to her, I will definitely go and meet her, but so far I haven’t been able to talk to her. They must be busy with hospital matters and all)."

For the uninformed, Dipika Kakar and Falaq Naazz formed a close bond while shooting for Sasural Simar Ka. She even attended Dipika and Shoaib's marriage in Bhopal. However, as years passed, their friendship fizzled away. In an interview with Tellychakkar, Falaq had expressed her disappointment over Dipika not maintaining their friendship after her marriage.

Coming back to Dipika, Shoaib Ibrahim informed their fans that Dipika was diagnosed with a tennis ball-sized tumor in her left liver on May 16. She was then hospitalised as she was diagnosed with 103.9 fever. After getting discharged from the hospital, several tests were done, after which the couple learned about the diagnosis. The actress revealed that her tumor is stage two cancerous. They are yet to share an update about the tumor removal surgery.

