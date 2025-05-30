Happy PICS of birthday boy Krushna Abhishek with his wife Kashmera Shah and their twins will brighten your day

Today (May 30), comedian-actor Krushna Abhishek celebrates his birthday. Born on May 30, 1983, in Mumbai, Krushna's real name is Abhishek Sharma. However, he started using Krushna Abhishek as his stage name and is now popularly known by it. Over the years, Krushna has achieved a lot in his professional life. From his impeccable comic timing to his impressive acting skills, Krushna has only achieved praise for his multi-talented personality.

While his professional life is cherished every day, let's look at Krushna Abhishek's special moments with the ones who are extremely close to him - his family. Beyond the spotlight, the talented star is a devoted husband, a loving father and a grounded family man. As the ever energetic entertainer turns a year old today, here's looking at his happy moments with his wife, Kashmera Shah and twins Krushnaag and Rayaan.

Happy PICS of birthday boy Krushna Abhishek:

Special photoshoot

Happy family photo

Making memories on vacation

Travelling with kids alone

Mushy moments with Kashmera



Known for his unmatched comic timing, energetic screen presence and lovable personality, Krushna Abhishek has carved a special place for himself in the industry. He is one of the audience's favorite stars. However, his journey in the showbiz hasn't been easy. From facing setbacks to financial struggles, the comedian bounced back stronger and has had a long journey.

Speaking about his personal life, Krushna Abhishek and Kashmera Shah met while shooting for a film in Aur Pappu Pass Ho Gaya. The couple had a very hush-hush wedding and had kept it under wraps for a few years. Kashmera was once quoted saying that they got married in the US with a thought to see how things go between them, and in case the marriage didn’t work out, they would quietly get divorced and get on with their lives.

But fortunately, as time passed, their relationship grew stronger, and now they are tagged as the coolest couple in the showbiz world. Despite their age gap, the duo stands out to be one of the strongest and most romantic pairs in the industry. Krushna and Kashmera welcomed twin baby boys, Rayaan and Krushaang, through surrogacy in 2017.

At present, Krushna Abhishek is currently seen in Laughter Chefs along with Kashmera. Recently, The Great Indian Kapil Show's third season has been announced, which will soon air on Netflix.

Here's wishing Krushna Abhishek a very Happy Birthday!

