Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi New Season Update: Phones to be taped, Z plus security for Smriti Irani

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, the iconic drama which hooked many for years, is coming back. Pinkvilla broke the news that the Ekta Kapoor-produced drama starring Smriti Irani and Amar Upadhyay is making a return. Since then, the excitement for the show's return is at its peak. Now, as per recent reports, Irani has started shooting for the much-awaited drama. Not only this, the actress-turned-politician will shoot with Z plus security for the show, and her phone will be taped.

According to India Forums, Smriti Irani has kickstarted shooting for Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi's new season. As per the portal's sources, the shooting will take place under tight security. Even Amar Upadhyay, Smriti Irani and Ektaa Kapoor's phones will also be taped. The report also revealed that everyone will be barred from using phones. Apart from this, it is also being said that Irani will be shooting with Z-plus security, and everyone on the sets will have to adhere to the strict security protocols. More details about the show's premiere, trailer and more are yet to be shared.

Earlier, reports also stated that the second season of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi will consist of 150 episodes. The producer shared that when the original series ended, it was exactly 150 episodes short of hitting the 2,000-episode milestone, a benchmark she now aims to complete with the reboot. The original show had a successful run of 8 years.

Ektaa Kapoor and team plan to officially announce this news in June 2025. Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi aired for a longer period, from July 3, 2000, to November 6, 2008. The show featured Smriti playing Tulsi, and Amar was played by Mihir. It was one of the most loved shows, which enjoyed a loyal fanbase for years.

