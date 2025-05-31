Anupamaa Upcoming Twist: Rupali Ganguly's character discovers SHOCKING truth about Aryan after his marriage with Mahi

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to drug addiction

Anupamaa, starring Rupali Ganguly, has been ruling the television screens. Due to its engaging content, the show has ranked in the first spot and has won the hearts of the audience. At present, the storyline of Anupamaa revolves around Mahi and Aryan's marriage. Although the two tied the knot in a temple, the family is getting them remarried on a grand scale. After the wedding, Anupama will learn a shocking truth about Aryan that is going to leave her world devastated.

Star Plus uploaded a new promo of Anupamaa on their official Instagram handle. In this clip, it can be seen that the Shah family is about to welcome Aryan and Mahi into their home. However, before Anupama prepares for their welcome, Aryan tells them that he wants to rush to the washroom. Aryan then finds a room and consumes drugs. Anupama enters the house to find a box of vermilion (sindoor).

Watch Anupamaas's upcoming twist here-

When she enters her room, she sees Aryan in an intoxicated state. He is lying on the floor with the drug packet in his hand and says, 'Kya kamaal ka maal hai (It's an amazing drug)." Anupama gets shocked after seeing him in this state and freezes. The caption of this promo read, "Aryan ka ek kadam, poore parivaar ke liye ek imtihaan. Kya Anupama samay par sach dekh payegi ya phir yeh galti ban jaayegi sabse badi saza?"

From Prarthana filing for a divorce from Gautam to Mahi and Aryan's marriage and more, a lot is happening in Anupamaa that has kept the audience on the edge of their seats. Fans eagerly wait for the next episode of the show to air.

According to the recently released promo of Anupamaa, it was seen that Rupali Ganguly's character, Anupama, moves to Mumbai alone, away from her family and her dreams and starts a new life. She misses Rahi and her dance class but still decides to distance herself from her family. The reason why Anupama wants to leave her family will soon be seen in the upcoming episodes.

This new twist in Anupamaa can be watched from June 4 at 10 PM. Apart from Rupali Ganguly, Anupamaa stars Adrija Roy and Shivam Khajuria in lead roles.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

